Hurling: Looking at the teams in form and those who have been underwhelming

WITH the first four weeks of championship action concluding with the football last weekend, it’s time go back and take a look at which sides have been most impressive, and which clubs have underperformed across the top three grades, starting with hurling.

PREMIER SENIOR

MOST IMPRESSIVE: Blackrock

It would be hard not to include the Rockies, though Midleton were certainly unfortunate not to be included, and were almost as good as the city side. The difference for me was both teams’ performances against Bishopstown.

Blackrock were on it against the Town, and their 29-point win was nothing short of remarkable.

Not only did they dominate Bishopstown from start to finish, but they comfortably beat Glen Rovers in the season opener, and their second half display was particularly impressive.

Their strength in depth has been on show for all to see, and they’re certainly in with a real chance of winning the Championship this year.

MOST DISAPPOINTING: Glen Rovers

You could argue that Bishopstown have been the most disappointing PSHC side, but when you weigh in expectation, it must be The Glen.

We knew Bishopstown would struggle coming into the championship, especially given the group they were drawn, but Rovers have been far more off the pace.

They performed very poorly against Blackrock, especially in the second half, and they were annihilated by Midleton, after yet another bad second half performance.

With the quality they hold on paper, you’d be forgiven for expecting more from the northsiders, but they’ve had a very disappointing 2023.

SENIOR A

MOST IMPRESSIVE: Bride Rovers

This is another tough one to call, and a mention has to go to Newcestown who beat both Ballyhea and Blarney in the opener, but I’ve gone with Bride Rovers.

Rovers put down a marker with their seven-point win over Na Piarsaigh in the opener and managed to edge out a strong Killeagh side in the second round. I’d be very surprised if they’re not a contender at the business end.

Bride Rovers' Conleith Ryan gathers the sliotar from Killeagh's George Walsh Wallace. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

MOST DISAPPOINTING: Courcey Rovers

There’s no denying Courcey Rovers have been poor this season. Last year’s runners up had a strong league campaign, and many would have expected them to push on this season, but after just two games, they’re out.

They suffered a five-point loss to Ballyhea in the first round, and despite an improvement, failed to beat a Blarney side without their star man Mark Coleman. If they don’t get a result against Newcestown, they could be looking at a relegation playoff.

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE

MOST IMPRESSIVE: Éire Óg

Éire Óg’s form in the PIHC has certainly been overlooked this year, and while there’s still room for improvement, I doubt many would have expected them to be two wins from two, Last year they lost to both Carrigaline and Castlelyons and drew with Watergrasshill. After defeating Youghal in the relegation playoff, they remained Premier Intermediate, but they’ve dramatically improved this year, and to produce two late comebacks is a testament to their quality and character.

Éire Óg's Oisin O'Shea wins the sliotar from Carrigaline's Kevin Kavanagh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

MOST DISAPPOINTING: Bandon

To go from quarter-finalists last year to losing by 12 points and 21 points this year to Castlelyons and Ballincollig respectively, it’s safe to say Bandon have underperformed.

With the hopes of a knockout game well and truly dead, pending their result against Dungourney, the west Cork outfit could end up in a relegation playoff, which would be a stark contrast from where they were at this stage last year.