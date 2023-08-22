Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 12:38

Cork City will host Wexford in FAI Cup quarter-final

Rebel Army moved into the last eight with a victory over Waterford on Monday but the focus for now remains on avoiding a relegation playoff 
Cork City will host Wexford in FAI Cup quarter-final

Conor Drinan, Cork City, in high-flying FAI Cup action with Niall O'Keeffe, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Graham Cummins

CORK City will face Wexford at home in the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

The Rebel Army have been handed a dream draw on the weekend of September 17 as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 2017.

And Liam Buckley believes any of the eight teams left can succeed after his team progressed with a 3-0 victory over Waterford at Turner's Cross. It was a huge boost after the recent Munster Senior Cup final reversal at the hands of Cobh Ramblers, albeit when fielding an experimental line-up.

The interim City manager hopes his players will gain confidence from Monday's Munster derby win and also use it in their remaining league games this season to help the club climb out of the relegation playoff position.

This Friday they face a vital clash away to Drogheda United as they enter the final stretch of the season.

“We were all a bit nervous about what sort of performance we would have because it has been indifferent over the last few weeks and it was a bit better. I thought we merited our win. Maybe 3-0 might be a bit flattering, I don’t know, but I’m just pleased for the lads. 

Josh Honohan, Cork City, gets his head on the ball to score the second goal under pressure from Giles Phillips, Waterford, on Monday. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Josh Honohan, Cork City, gets his head on the ball to score the second goal under pressure from Giles Phillips, Waterford, on Monday. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"We cut that now and move on and please god we give a good account of ourselves up in Drogheda. We went up there before and won 1-0 so let’s go up there again and see how we go."

Ruairí Keating grabbed an early goal against Waterford.

"It was a good first touch and a great finish. I was delighted for him bearing in mind the last couple of months that he has had."

They also hit the post through newcomer Jaze Kabia before Josh Honohan and Cian Baragry sealed the deal for City after a very solid display.

Teams have won the cup from the First Division, so we can’t take anything for granted and we won’t. 

"I’ve no doubt with the likes of Pats and Dundalk, and others still in the cup, we be looking and saying it’s great that Shamrock Rovers and Derry are out.

"For us we will be trying our best to make the final and see where we go. We have a quarter-final coming up, and you don’t have to be the best team to win the cup.

"You have to be the best team to win the league. You can play poorly and win and you can play really well and lose, I’ve been on both sides of that. We can get a bit of confidence out of this, take it into Friday and the Friday after that and see where we go from there."

SPORTS DIRECT FAI CUP DRAW:

Drogheda United v Bohemian 

Finn Harps v St Patrick's Athletic 

Galway United v Dundalk 

Cork City v Wexford

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
Cork Soccer
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more