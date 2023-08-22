Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty concede they were 'flat' in derby but both remain in the hunt to progress

CARBERY Rangers and Clonakilty remain in contention for the knockout phase of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC despite drawing a low-scoring Group A encounter.

A 0-6 to 0-6 stalemate was as disappointing as the final score suggests following last Sunday’s West Cork derby in Enniskeane.

Neither camp was happy following a low-scoring, dour affair even though both can still make the Premier SFC knockout stages.

“We weren’t happy with the way our lads sat off Clon in the first half,” Carbery Rangers manager Seamus Hayes commented.

“They have too many good players around midfield and in the half-back line that can dictate the play if you sit off them. That wasn’t our instruction, and we were hoping to push on a little bit more.”

As for reasons why a normally high-scoring affair between two teams packed with attacking talent failed to ignite, Seamus Hayes struggled to explain how only 12 scores materialised over the hour.

“Our lads were a bit flat for some reason,” Hayes said. “Maybe that is the nature of a derby, there is a big build-up, it is a huge game, and everyone wants to talk to you about the game.

There is an emotional drainage and we played very flat in the first half.”

Sitting off their opponents and allowing Clonakilty to dictate the tempo for long stretches didn’t aid Carbery Rangers’ cause.

“We sat off Clon and allowed them dictate the play which, in fairness, when you are playing into a strong wind, Clon played it to perfection,” Hayes added.

“They killed the time, minded the ball and got a few good scores. We also turned over the ball nine times on the Clon 45. We addressed that at half time, tweaked our formation and decided we had to take the game to them.

“We missed some big opportunities in that second half that, potentially, could have won the game but Clon had chances at the end too.”

Clonakilty’s frustrations matched their West Cork neighbours at the final whistle. This performance was a complete contrast to the Clon team that played so freely in their previous win against Valley Rovers.

“Overall, I suppose we are disappointed with our performance,” Clonakilty mentor Ryan admitted.

“I think we were very flat on the day. The thought at half time was that everything was going according to plan after playing against the wind. We controlled the game quite well.

“Our energy levels in the second half were very low for some reason. We really didn’t get at it at all but, look, we are still in the championship.”

Indeed, Clonakilty are still very much alive in this year’s Premier SFC but require a victory against another West Cork rival to be certain of progressing.

“The reality is that we have to play Castlehaven in our last group game and get something there,” Ryan added.

“It is in our own hands. You couldn’t ask any more going into the last game.

“I suppose, Carbery Rangers are hard to play against and that’s the way game is then. We finished up with extra players at the back but it is not because we let them there. It is because other guys vacate their positions.

“I do think our transition was too slow compared to the way we played against Valley Rovers. We have to come back the next day against the Haven and be ready to rock!”