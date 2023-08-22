Cork City dedicate league win to David Saunders

A NATIONAL League win for Cork City amputee squad was dedicated to former teammate David Saunders who sadly passed away earlier this season.

The league title came down to the final game against Bohs of Dublin in which City needed just a point to secure the title.

Manager Dáire Coughlan said it was a bittersweet victory while remembering their good friend Saunders.

"It was a particularly difficult year for the Cork City FC Amputees, and everyone involved with the game in Ireland, after the passing of our teammate and friend David Saunders," said Coughlan. "So this league victory was a sweet one in a sense, being able to honour his memory and his influence on amputee football in Ireland."

Cork City FC amputee players and supporters with family and friends of the late David Saunders in Rathmore after the league win.

The players themselves showed incredible dedication from the minute they started back training in January too, so their hard work really paid off in the best way.

The league couldn’t have asked for a better finale in Rathmore in Kerry really. It was a fantastic showcase of our sport in the home town of our late friend David.

"Going into the game weekend, City and Bohemians were level on points and head-to-heads. Both sides were aware that goal difference could play a massive part in the destination of the league title.

"Firstly, we had to face off against an incredibly sticky Shamrock Rovers side, and we only narrowly came away with a 2-1 victory. However, Bohs also had to play Shamrock Rovers in their opening game of the weekend and ended up winning 2-0 in another tense match.

"Those results meant that ourselves and Bohs were now also tied on goal difference too, however, thankfully we had just one more goal scored than Bohs throughout the whole season, meaning a draw in the final fixture would suffice for City.

"In that final game against the Dubs, Bohs took the lead through a thunderbolt volley from veteran Gary Hoey, but our lads responded immediately with a well-worked team goal finished off by Patrick Hickey. That first half was pure football with some amazing plays from both teams, but the second half was a far cagier affair."

In the end, they held out for a 1-1 draw, thanks to some outstanding defending and super saves from keeper Chris McDermott.

"Fergal Duffy, Olekski Bakai, Sean Óg Murphy, Dave White, Mick Lennon, Ruairi Murphy, Kevin O'Rourke, Jack Douglas, Ian Matthews, and Patrick Hickey make up the squad. The lads come from a variety of backgrounds and some have lost limbs in accidents, some through illness and some were simply born that way.

"But as I said, it’s no different to any dressing room I have ever been in, maybe it’s even more competitive and demanding perhaps than mainstream football!"

COMPETITIVE

Each player is fighting for a position in that starting seven, but we are always looking for new players to try our sport.

It is an incredibly welcoming community and I am delighted I got involved myself!

"There are lots of rules in amputee football that some people might not know. For example, goalkeepers must play with only one hand and if needed, they have to strap up their bad hand."

They also can’t leave their box, so the 'sweeper keeper' isn’t a thing in the game.

"The outfield players however can roam the pitch freely, but they must be on crutches and are not allowed rest on their bad leg, or 'stump' as it's known, nor are they allowed touch the ball off the stump or their crutches. In that regard, the outfield players show immense skill during the game and incredible fitness to run around on crutches for 50 minutes!

"The beauty about amputee football is that these players are first and foremost footballers. They just play the game to a slightly different set of rules. Any athlete in a team sport will tell you that a good dressing room is hard to beat and there is a great sense of community between all players, but more so after games. On the pitch, competition is fierce!

"This is the second time Cork City FC won the league having done so, with the late David Saunders being a key part of that side back in 2018.

"We’re done now with club football until next year, which seems a long way away, but some of the lads will be moving on to the international side, when they travel to Annecy in France for the EAFF Nations League in September, to face France, Italy and Germany."

We wish them the best of luck.