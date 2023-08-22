The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, will keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley and Barry O’Mahony pick their Footballer of the Week and Team of the Week from the second round as well as updating the Power Rankings.

There was no shortage of talking points as Ballincollig and Cork underage star Liam O'Connell prepares to head off to Aussie Rules, Cathail O'Mahony kicked a point on his club football comeback, while Colin Walsh and Jack Cahalane showed their inter-county potential.

Bandon got their season on track with a badly-needed win to boost the club after losses in both codes, Kanturk and Newcestown are among the dual club blazing a trail, the Barrs still look the team to beat but Castlehaven have yet to show their best form.

Every Tuesday morning, we'll be breaking down the key games, working through the major issues and previewing the matches you need to catch on the Cork GAA club scene.