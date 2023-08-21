Cork City see off Waterford to grab FAI Cup quarter-final berth

Cork City 3 Waterford 0

CORK City advanced to the quarter-finals of the FAI CUP with a deserved victory over Munster rivals Waterford at Turner's Cross.

The win will come as a huge relief for City who were under enormous pressure coming into the game after recent poor results. Goals from Ruairi Keating, Josh Honohan and Cian Baragry mean that City can still dream of winning the cup for the first time since 2017.

There was one change in the City line-up from the team that faced UCD in their last league fixture with Keating replacing Barry Coffey. New signings Andrii Kravchuk and Malik Diijksteel were amongst the substitutes.

City were ahead just one minute into the game through their talisman Keating. The striker showed good calmness when the ball fell to him inside the penalty area from a Baragry cross to finish low into the net.

The goal seemed to give the players a belief that has been sadly lacking the last few weeks as they looked a much more comfortable side in and out of possession. Keating’s presence in the side appeared to be a big factor in the early improvement in the City.

The Rebel Army doubled their advantage 16 minutes later when Josh Hohohan outmuscled his marker to head home Ben Worman’s excellent inswinging corner.

Josh Honohan, Cork City, gets his head on the ball to score the second goal under pressure from Giles Phillips, Waterford. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

City almost had the game out of sight moments later but Jaze Kabia saw his strike come off the crossbar much to the relief of the Waterford players.

City continued to dominate the visitors and Keating came close to getting his second goal of the night but Sam Sargeant was equal to the striker's effort.

Waterford’s first legitimate effort on goal came when Christie Pattison skipped past Conor Drinan inside the penalty area, however the attacker’s strike went just past the post.

City were very comfortable against the First Division outfit in the opening 45 minutes. The Rebel Army’s shape was excellent out of possession, which meant that Waterford for the majority of the half were passing the ball backwards or side-to-side and rarely got into City’s penalty area.

Waterford did start the second-half with a bit more purpose to their play. The Blues were committing more men forward and were more direct with their passing which was troubling City. Cian Coleman made a wonderful block to prevent Waterford getting back into the match just after the interval.

City continued to threaten the Waterford goal. Keating again looked to get on the scoresheet but saw his effort go just over.

Baragry had the opportunity to put the game beyond doubt but missed the target when charging down on goal. It was a golden chance and he will be disappointed not to have done better.

Baragary did get his name on the scoresheet when he headed home Barry Coffey’s cross to the delight of the home supporters.

Waterford were reduced to 10 men in injury time when Roland Idowu was dismissed for his second-yellow card of the night.

Tribute to the late Tony Fitzgerald, former FAI president prior to the start of the Cork City v Waterford game. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

CITY: Byrne; Custovic; Coleman, Honohan, Drinan (O’ Donovan 90); Bargary, Bolger (Crowe 90), Stanulevicius (Kravchuk 81), Worman (Dijksteel 70), Kabia (Coffey 70); Keating.

WATERFORD: Sargeant; O’Keeffe (Power 70), Baker, Phillips, Burke; Perry, Parson, Pattison (Atakayi 70); Idowu, Coughlan (Cresswell 51), Akachukwu (McMenamy 75).

Referee: E O’Shea.