Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 08:17

Declan O'Dwyer thrilled with Dohenys' win and ready to fight for semi-final spot

The Dunmanway side made it two wins from two last week with a victory over Bishopstown
Declan O'Dwyer thrilled with Dohenys' win and ready to fight for semi-final spot

Cork County Board officer Donal McSweeney presents the cup to Dohenys captain Eoin Lavers, after they defeated Knocknagree in the Cork Credit Unions FL Division 3 final. Picture: David Keane.

Jack McKay

ANOTHER big performance from Dohenys last weekend meant that at the very least a quarter-final has been secured, leaving manager Declan O’Dwyer delighted with his team.

“Definitely happy, I suppose it does mean you're in the knockouts now,” O’Dwyer said. “This is where you want to be the start of the year, but it's a great position to be in because you're after winning, but every one of the players are going in there saying there's so much to work on, which is great.” 

Rhys Coakley stood out for the Dunmanway club, picking out some great passes, while also pointing twice himself.

“He was very dominant around the middle there,” Declan said. “It’s Rhys’ second championship game playing midfield now.

“He was in and out of the team last year, but he's really starting to find his feet, and knows what to do in there. In their long kickouts in the first half I thought he was excellent. I thought our full-back line were just absolutely outstanding again.

“They were absolutely rock solid with any ball in, and to see them walking off and they were absolutely disgusted with the goal they conceded in the last play of the game, it’s a great position.

“The full backline are just thick tough the way they tackle. We’ve a group of about 10 or 12 of them that are together over the last few years, and they're great to communicate to each other to push through the lines.

“They are cohesive. 

Communication is nine-tenths of the game now, and they do it so well. 

"Just to move through the lines, and say ‘pick up my man, pick up my man.’ 

“Once you have that kind of rhythm in the game, the rest comes,” he explained. "I suppose when we watch it back, we definitely left three or four good goal chances after us. We’d a lot of one on ones in that game and the boys are inside there very disappointed about that.” 

With one final group game and a chance to top the group, Dohenys play Ilen Rovers, who lost against both Bishopstown and Newcestown.

“I saw Ilen Rovers play last night, and the boys know it as well, there's going to be no easy game there, it's a local battle as well like so it's never easy.” Can Dohenys go all the way and win promotion to the Premier Senior ranks?

“That's always going to be a target, but the first target was always to get out of the group, we’re there. Now you want to go and win your last game and give yourselves better opportunities.

“Please God if you get the three wins you might be getting straight to the semi-final, and it’s a position we haven't been in in the last two years. We won't get that far ahead yet, but it's always a long-term target.”

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more