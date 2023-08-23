Declan O'Dwyer thrilled with Dohenys' win and ready to fight for semi-final spot

ANOTHER big performance from Dohenys last weekend meant that at the very least a quarter-final has been secured, leaving manager Declan O’Dwyer delighted with his team.

“Definitely happy, I suppose it does mean you're in the knockouts now,” O’Dwyer said. “This is where you want to be the start of the year, but it's a great position to be in because you're after winning, but every one of the players are going in there saying there's so much to work on, which is great.”

Rhys Coakley stood out for the Dunmanway club, picking out some great passes, while also pointing twice himself.

“He was very dominant around the middle there,” Declan said. “It’s Rhys’ second championship game playing midfield now.

“He was in and out of the team last year, but he's really starting to find his feet, and knows what to do in there. In their long kickouts in the first half I thought he was excellent. I thought our full-back line were just absolutely outstanding again.

“They were absolutely rock solid with any ball in, and to see them walking off and they were absolutely disgusted with the goal they conceded in the last play of the game, it’s a great position.

“The full backline are just thick tough the way they tackle. We’ve a group of about 10 or 12 of them that are together over the last few years, and they're great to communicate to each other to push through the lines.

“They are cohesive.

Communication is nine-tenths of the game now, and they do it so well.

"Just to move through the lines, and say ‘pick up my man, pick up my man.’

“Once you have that kind of rhythm in the game, the rest comes,” he explained. "I suppose when we watch it back, we definitely left three or four good goal chances after us. We’d a lot of one on ones in that game and the boys are inside there very disappointed about that.”

With one final group game and a chance to top the group, Dohenys play Ilen Rovers, who lost against both Bishopstown and Newcestown.

“I saw Ilen Rovers play last night, and the boys know it as well, there's going to be no easy game there, it's a local battle as well like so it's never easy.” Can Dohenys go all the way and win promotion to the Premier Senior ranks?

“That's always going to be a target, but the first target was always to get out of the group, we’re there. Now you want to go and win your last game and give yourselves better opportunities.

“Please God if you get the three wins you might be getting straight to the semi-final, and it’s a position we haven't been in in the last two years. We won't get that far ahead yet, but it's always a long-term target.”