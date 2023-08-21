David Corkery: My fear is Ireland are going too well ahead of the Rugby World Cup

A win is a win, but this English side are appalling and Ireland really should have won by more.

This latest victory for Andy Farrell and his players was far from perfect. However, this Irish squad is better than any other that has gone before and it will take a very good side to halt their advances.

It almost seems ungrateful to be complaining about a few mistakes after a comprehensive victory against the once mighty England. Yet, if your intentions are to win the William Webb Ellis trophy, errors, especially unforced ones, need to be almost completely irradicated.

For the first time in the run-up to any of the previous nine World Cups, Ireland have a company of players that are not only strong, fit and clever enough to challenge any team in the world, but are also mentally durable. That is the key ingredient that has been missing previously.

Saturday's victory will be remembered for the Munster icon Keith Earls winning his 100th cap and the sending-off of England’s Billy Vunipola, but as a coach you would rather read about how good and efficient your side is.

Ireland will hit a few bumps during this World Cup journey yet and it’s how they deal with these little jolts that will determine how they do.

Just because Ireland are winning now, ranked number one in the world, gives them zero right to win a World Cup.

It was magnificent to see Earls score a try on the day he received his 100th international cap, not only for him, but for his wife, kids and especially his father and mother. But believe it or not, Earls' name on a plane ticket for France is far from assured.

A detailed view of the jersey of Keith Earls on his 100th Ireland cap. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ulster’s powerhouse Jacob Stockdale seems to have found form at the right time and it’s looking like there will only be room for one or the other. As a true fan of Earls, I would like to think that the Limerick native will be boarding but Stockdale is an immensely powerful runner and Farrell may feel that brawn will be required should they advance out of their pool.

I don’t want to harp on too much about Vunipola’s red card because I’m sick to my back teeth from listening to and reading about the Owen Farrell fiasco, however, what I will ask, is why did the referee Paul Williams leave it up to the TMO to make Vunipola’s departure from the field a permanent situation? I would be shocked if this isn’t the end of Vunipola’s World Cup, but when you drive your shoulder into the head of an opposing player with zero attempt to wrap him with your arms, you only have yourself to blame for the sanctions imposed upon you.

SHONE

Of the Irish players who really shone for me during this game, it was Bundee Aki who impressed me the most. I guess when you are built like a modern-day bodybuilder, have the ability to off-load during most tackle situations and are not afraid to run straight and hard at any defensive configuration, your chances of playing well are rather high.

Ireland's Garry Ringrose with George Ford of England. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

On the flip side of that, I was a bit disappointed with Tadhg Furlong.

As a player who has all the proficiencies that a modern-day front-row forward requires, we just didn’t see enough of him with the ball in hand. I would also question some of his scrummaging contributions because there were times when it looked as if his opposing prop was getting the better of him. Perhaps he was tired after warm-weather training camp, but it is imperative that this man is firing on all cylinders.

Ireland will face far stiffer opponents during the World Cup and these warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa next week will soon be forgotten about as soon as the competition kicks off on September 8.

Next week’s final so-called warm-up game against the hard-hitting South Sea Islanders in Bayonne will really be interesting but at the end of the day, there is nothing tangible at stake.

The real test for Ireland will start when they play against Romania.

I’d be shocked if they didn’t amass a cricket score against a side ranked 18 places below them, but true competition can do funny things to you and Romania have absolutely nothing to lose.

Everything is going to plan at this point and that’s what’s worrying me because we need to be tested.