Premier SHC: Avondhu look to maintain momentum against UCC

A clash with Imokilly on Saturday night is up for grabs as Avondhu take on UCC in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC at Mourneabbey tonight (7.30pm).

This is the second stage of the divisions and colleges section, with Avondhu having emerged from the first phase. With three teams remaining, Imokilly received a bye to Saturday’s final, the winners of which will advance to the quarter-finals of the championship proper.

While UCC are favourites this evening, Avondhu do at least have the benefit of having three games together earlier in the summer, winning them all. The first of those was 1-24 to 2-13 win over Carbery in Cloughduv in early June, with Colin O’Brien, Stephen Condon and Eoin Carey combining for 19 points that night while Will Condon hit a late goal to make sure of the victory.

That win brought them to a first-phase semi-final against Duhallow three weeks later. This was a far closer affair, with Avondhu needing a late winning point from Chris Buckley in the 64th minute, the final score 1-26 to 3-19.

A year previously, extra time was required before the North Cork division triumphed and it seemed as if something similar would play out in Dromtariffe this year. While Stephen Condon’s first-half goal helped Avondhu to a 1-14 to 0-11 half-time advantage, Duhallow came back well, with Rory King’s goal cutting the deficit to just two points.

Further goals from Kevin Tarrant and Brandon Murphy had the men from the north-west in the lead as the end neared but Condon was on hand to level for Avondhu – he finished with 1-9 – and Buckley gave them victory and a place in the final against Muskerry.

Seán Killeen of Avondhu trying to get past Muskerry's Cian O'Driscoll in the game at Páirc Uí Rinn earlier this summer. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Páirc Uí Rinn was the venue on July 4 and, while the final score of 2-23 to 1-15 in Avondhu’s favour might indicate a comfortable victory, the win wasn’t secured until the closing stages.

Avondhu started brilliantly, with Ben Nyhan and Colin O’Brien on target as they forged an early 0-8 to 0-2 advantage but David Kirwan, Kevin Hallissey, Mark Verling and free-taker Eoin O’Shea had Muskerry back to within four points, 0-12 to 0-8, by half-time.

When Avondhu scored seven of the first eight points of the second half to lead by 0-19 to 0-9 at the three-quarter stage, that looked to be that but a Muskerry goal from Matthew Bradley got them back into the game and they were within four with ten minutes left.

It was as close as they came, though. Two Eoin Carey points gave Avondhu breathing space before Will and Stephen Condon added late goals.

While Mark Keane, an inspirational figure last year, is absent following his return to Australia, Avondhu can still call upon fellow Ballygiblin men Darragh Flynn and Joseph O’Sullivan. Goalkeeper Ian Butler - who played for UCC last year - and defenders James Keating and Brian Buckley are other key men for Joe O’Brien’s side.

They were also drawn against UCC in Mourneabbey at the same stage last year and won by 2-22 to 1-21 before losing out against Imokilly in the final.

The UCC management team consists of Tom Kenny, Dr Paddy Crowley, Seamus Coffey, Paul O'Connor and Conor Canavan and the college side benefit from being able to include a number of players who have impressed with Cork as well as good operators from outside of Cork.

Niall O’Leary is likely to be pivotal in defence along with Cork’s All-Ireland U20-winning full-back Shane Kingston from Ballinora. James Dwyer and captain Seán Daly were also on the U20 squad this year while Diarmuid Kearney of Cobh won a medal at that grade two years ago.

Seán Moore and Seán Moore have represented Kilkenny at U20 level while Ronan Fox has experience at that grade for Limerick. As ever, player availability will be a key variable for UCC but they have a lot of potential if they can get a strong team out.

The winner of Saturday’s match will have a quarter-final tie against the side ranked sixth after the end of the group stages. The top seeds will progress straight to the semi-finals, with second playing fifth and third playing fourth.