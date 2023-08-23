Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 07:58

Where next for Douglas' footballers?

Douglas' defeat to Mallow is one of real concern, as they're left needing a result when they face St Finbarr's in the final group game as discussed by manager Brian Collins 
Where next for Douglas' footballers?

Douglas' Sean Powter is tackled by Mallow's Matty Taylor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Jack McKay

DOUGLAS surprised many with their defeat to Mallow on Saturday, and it’s a result that could potentially mark the end of their season if they don't bounce back against the Barrs.

They were lethargic for large spells of the game and struggled to create both point and goalscoring opportunities. Their moment came when Shane Kingston was through on goal with the ball at his feet, but when he did manage to get his shot off, it was just wide of the mark.

That was certainly a huge moment and was a great synopsis for Douglas’ performance. They just couldn’t find the target when it mattered most, and it certainly gave their opponents belief, who went on to turn it around and take home a valuable two points.

Manager Brian Collins’ was gutted with the defeat, as he explained in his post-match interview with The Echo.

“Look overall, we're definitely disappointed,” he begins. “We know we're much better than that. We probably didn't play the way we wanted to play, and that's the most disappointing part about it.

“It's not really the time of the season to be feeling sorry for ourselves, and we've got to pick ourselves up fairly quickly and get ready for the Barrs in three weeks’ time.” 

They’re now heading into their final group game against St Finbarr’s needing a win, and with the form their city rivals have shown to date, it’s already looking like a bridge too far.

Douglas are in with a real possibility of being eliminated in the group stage.

“It is a tough game for sure, and look they’re one of the favourites for the county no doubt, but we've put our goal for the year to rattle the county too, so playing the best isn't going to phase us.

“We're just looking to put our best foot forward now in three weeks’ time and give it a good rattle and see how it goes.” 

Has the Mallow defeat affected Brian and the team’s hopes of making the quarter-finals?

“Definitely, yeah, [but] we have to have the belief. I suppose a lot of work has gone in since January and we've got to believe that the work will stand to us in three weeks’ time.

“Yeah, we didn't put in a good performance today, but those days happen and as I say, we've got to just get over it now and hopefully put in a very good performance against the Barrs and get the result we need.” 

In terms of injury concerns, Douglas should have the full squad ready when they face St Finbarr’s, which would be somewhat relieving.

“Powter came off with the blood sub but he should be fine,” says Brian. “We just have to look after fellas over next two weeks and hopefully have a full pick. We definitely think we're good enough when we're going out with a full healthy panel.”

More in this section

Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup Second Round Draw Former FAI president and Cork soccer stalwart Tony Fitzgerald has died
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí
P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football
<p>Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy analysing the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more