Where next for Douglas' footballers?

DOUGLAS surprised many with their defeat to Mallow on Saturday, and it’s a result that could potentially mark the end of their season if they don't bounce back against the Barrs.

They were lethargic for large spells of the game and struggled to create both point and goalscoring opportunities. Their moment came when Shane Kingston was through on goal with the ball at his feet, but when he did manage to get his shot off, it was just wide of the mark.

That was certainly a huge moment and was a great synopsis for Douglas’ performance. They just couldn’t find the target when it mattered most, and it certainly gave their opponents belief, who went on to turn it around and take home a valuable two points.

Manager Brian Collins’ was gutted with the defeat, as he explained in his post-match interview with The Echo.

“Look overall, we're definitely disappointed,” he begins. “We know we're much better than that. We probably didn't play the way we wanted to play, and that's the most disappointing part about it.

“It's not really the time of the season to be feeling sorry for ourselves, and we've got to pick ourselves up fairly quickly and get ready for the Barrs in three weeks’ time.”

They’re now heading into their final group game against St Finbarr’s needing a win, and with the form their city rivals have shown to date, it’s already looking like a bridge too far.

Douglas are in with a real possibility of being eliminated in the group stage.

“It is a tough game for sure, and look they’re one of the favourites for the county no doubt, but we've put our goal for the year to rattle the county too, so playing the best isn't going to phase us.

“We're just looking to put our best foot forward now in three weeks’ time and give it a good rattle and see how it goes.”

Has the Mallow defeat affected Brian and the team’s hopes of making the quarter-finals?

“Definitely, yeah, [but] we have to have the belief. I suppose a lot of work has gone in since January and we've got to believe that the work will stand to us in three weeks’ time.

“Yeah, we didn't put in a good performance today, but those days happen and as I say, we've got to just get over it now and hopefully put in a very good performance against the Barrs and get the result we need.”

In terms of injury concerns, Douglas should have the full squad ready when they face St Finbarr’s, which would be somewhat relieving.

“Powter came off with the blood sub but he should be fine,” says Brian. “We just have to look after fellas over next two weeks and hopefully have a full pick. We definitely think we're good enough when we're going out with a full healthy panel.”