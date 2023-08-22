Base Camp for Bertie is a fitting tribute to St Finbarr's legend

St Finbarr's stalwart Bertie O'Brien died on March 2 of this year.

The only man to captain the Barrs to win county senior hurling and football titles had had cancer for the best part of a decade and spent his final days in Marymount Hospice. Bertie's son Kenneth, who has lived in Australia in 2008, wanted to mark his memory as well as raising money in appreciation of the great work done in Marymount and he came up with something unusual.

Beginning on October 8, Kenneth - a mechanical plumber and his friend Ben Timpson will undertake 'Base Camp for Bertie', a 12-day trek for eight hours a day to reach Mount Everest Base Camp.

“It was when I was coming back on the plane after the funeral that I had the idea,” Kenneth says.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer in some ways and is familiar with the great work Marymount do, obviously, but there’s an association with it – when you hear Marymount, you think that’s the end and the person isn’t coming out.

“We didn’t want him to go in there but it’s when it does happen then that you realise how unbelievable they are inside there. All the staff, how they treated Dad and how they treated us, my Mam especially.

“It was incredible to see, they were all so positive. They’re so unbelievably good and you’re thinking then that that stigma shouldn’t be there at all at this stage.

“It’s just wonderful what they can do and so when I was flying back I was thinking that I had to do something for them.”

The St Finbarr's team that won the county and Munster club SFC titles in 1982. Bertie O'Brien, goalkeeper and captain, is in the middle of the front row.

It's certainly an eye-catching way of raising funds.

“I was thinking of different things and that came into my head,” Kenneth says.

“My back isn’t great – I ruptured a disc in 2014 in work and I was wondering if I’d be able for it.

“I didn’t say anything to anyone, I just started doing a bit of training to see what way my back was and it held up alright so I’d said I’d go for it.

“The hardest part was telling my wife, Emma – she was saying, ‘For God’s sake, can’t you do a marathon or a swim or something, why are you going over there, what if something happens?!’

“I’m not climbing Everest at all though, it’s just a walk, as such. The training has gone alright since then, thankfully.

“I don't have any mountaineering experience but I knew one or two guys that had done it so I looked into it a bit more and it seemed doable.

“When people hear of it first, they might think that there’s more to it but it is essentially trekking, there’s no climbing involved.

“There is a fair elevation alright, you’re going up to around five and a half thousand feet – slightly above base camp, a particular spot where can see the sun rising above Everest on that particular morning.

“I’ve been training in the Royal National Park, just south of Sydney and close to where we are.”

One of the main things to adapt to on the trek will be the increase in altitude and this is something that Kenneth has been working on.



“I’m training in a gym with the last couple of weeks,” he says.

“There’s guys there that do ultra-marathons of 100km so they have gym set up in a way that simulates the altitude. There’s a chamber and a machine that pumps nitrogen into the room to deplete the oxygen and get it at the same level as it would be when you’re at 2,000 metres.

“It’s just that bit harder on the lungs and on the body so I’ve been working on that to try to get used to the altitude.

“A lot of the people that I’ve been speaking to have said that, once you go slowly and don’t push it too hard and keep pumping water into yourself, it should be fine.”

Having his friend Ben with him will be a big help in terms of support.

“I said it to my brothers," Kenneth says, "but they’re teachers and you can’t really do it before September due to the weather conditions.

“The timing didn’t work out for them from that point of view but it’s great to have Ben with me.”

On the GoFundMe page for the trek, the target is AUD$20,000, with approximately half of that figure already raised. Kenneth is keen that donors would not feel under pressure, though.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to put in a target but when you set up a GoFundMe, you have to have one,” he says.

“You’re afraid that friends and family might see it being a way off the target and put in too much money.

“Times are tight and that’s something I wasn’t really comfortable with, asking people to donate a certain amount when they’re feeling the pinch. The figure that’s there is a loose target – if we reach it, great, but if we don’t it’s still a few bob for Marymount.”