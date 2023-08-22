A Sporting Chance: Luuk at this - PSV out for revenge against Rangers

Nostalgia is always moving along a sliding scale.

What once seemed so ground-breaking can in a few years been seen as quaint, having been overtaken by events.

We can remember when there was outcry in 1997 as the Champions League was enlarged to include sides from major countries that had finished second in their domestic leagues; then a few years after that, the top few countries were allowed to have four teams as the group stage was expanded to 32 teams.

The near-quarter-century since has seen just one major change in format, with the second group stage dispensed with in 2003 in favour of a 16-team knockout round. While the number of potential winners has decreased and the pre-Christmas stuff is a bit of a procession for the top sides, it is by and large a fair system. Mid-range teams do have the opportunity to upset the accepted order by reaching the knockout stages if they build up a head of steam and a big name in their group under-performs.

This is the last season of the current format, though, as from next season the competition will run on what is a known as ‘the Swiss system’, whereby the 36 teams in the group phase will be arranged into four pots. Each team will play eight games, against two opponents from each pot, and the end result is likelier to be more a safety net for the richer clubs. Just like with the impending increase to the World Cup and the change from 16 to 24 teams at the European Championship, equity and competitiveness are further down the list of priority.

For now, we will enjoy the last of the ‘old’ Champions League, with the battle for the remaining group stages taking place this week and next.

For Rangers, a clash with Dutch side PSV looms, just as it did a year ago. After a 2-2 draw at Ibrox, Rangers – then managed by former PSV and Netherlands star Giovanni van Bronckhorst – won 1-0 to advance. Unfortunately for them, a group featuring Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax saw them lose all six games, scoring twice and conceding 22. PSV emerged from their Europa League group but were beaten by eventual winners Sevilla in the first knockout round.

Rangers are now managed by Michael Beale, assistant to Steven Gerrard during his spell as manager there and credited with much of the club’s success in that time, not least stopping Celtic from winning ten titles in a row. They beat Swiss side Servette to get to this stage but lost their first domestic league game, away to Kilmarnock.

PSV are one of four clubs to have won their opening two games in the Dutch league, with Peter Bosz off to a good start after he replaced Ruud van Nistelrooy, who resigned at the end of last season due to differences with the club’s board.

Away goals are not as much of a factor since the change to the rule where they counted more in the event of a tie finishing level on aggregate and PSV discovered last year that an away draw is no guarantee of overall success. But with Rangers still finding their way in this nascent season, there may be goals to be had for PSV.

*

The Bet: Centre-forward Luuk de Jong had a goalless loan spell at Newcastle United a decade ago and was an odd signing by Barcelona in 2021-22, but he managed 18 in 39 last season, his first year back with PSV.

He notched two in the win over Austrian side Sturm Graz in the last round and if he were to net tonight and the 2-2 scoreline from 2022 was repeated, it would yield an 83/1 return.

*

Tomorrow night sees the semi-final of the divisions and colleges sections of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC.

UCC take on Avondhu in Mourneabbey, with the winners clashing with Imokilly at the weekend.

Despite being a game away from the quarter-finals, Imokilly are 9/2 with Paddy Power for outright glory with UCC 20/1 and Avondhu 66/1. BoyleSports also have Imokilly at 9/2, with UCC 25/1 and Avondhu 100/1, while the companies differ slightly too in terms of the outright favourites.

While Power have reigning champions St Finbarr’s, Sarsfields and Blackrock all at 7/2, Boyle have the Barrs still as favourites, at 5/1, with the Rockies 3/1 and Sarsfields 4/1.

*

As it turned out, Ireland (-17) and France (-15) beat their handicaps against England and Fiji in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up games.

However, despite our relative surprise at Italy being 31-point favourites against Romania, a 57-7 win underlined the gulf in quality between Europe’s seventh- and ninth-best countries according to the world rankings.

It just goes to show that, by and large, the people pricing these things have more of an idea of what might happen that a random punter going with a gut feeling and there’s a reason why they make the money they do.

Of course, they also benefit from the fact that clear and objective analysis is applied to the original pricing whereas the bettors are often putting their money where their hearts are.

For instance, tomorrow marks six years to the day since Paddy Power paid out on Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor in their exhibition boxing match. As a former world champion, Mayweather was the strong favourite against a man who had given up boxing for another fighting discipline but, such was the level of support for McGregor that 80 percent of the bets were in his favour.

Power’s decision to pay out had a couple of objectives. It gained them publicity, which is of course so central to the company’s strategy, but they knew that, barring a freak occurrence, Mayweather would win and that money would be paid out anyway. By releasing it early, there was a good chance that some out of it would back – those who had backed Mayweather were now able to hedge their bets and give themselves a chance of further winnings by putting some money on McGregor. The final destination of that money, of course, was the Power bank account.

Which brings us to next month’s Ryder Cup in Italy. The USA are 8/11 to win the biennial event and, given that they have 12 of the world’s top 20 golfers, it seems fairly logical. However, for whatever reason, America haven’t won in Europe since 1993, despite often being favourites to do so. Home fans will think of that history and look at the 6/4 odds being offered and feel that they fancy some of it – by the time it actually starts, the available prices might be even a bit closer.

*

It used to be a criticism of the PFA Awards in England that their scheduling in March meant that they weren’t always fully reflective of what happened in the season.

Occasionally, a team that began well but fell away late on was over-represented in the team of the year – for instance, when Manchester United won the double in 1995-96, Gary Neville was their only player on the team while second-placed Newcastle United had Robert Lee, David Ginola and Les Ferdinand.

There are no excuses this year though as the 2022-23 awards aren’t on until next Tuesday, August 29, as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations. Given that Erling Haaland is eligible for the young player award, he’s an unbackable favourite for the double. He’s already 7/4 to win the 2023-24 prize, with Bukayo Saka second at 10/1.

*

Tennis’s US Open is a week away – it does feel somewhat cruel that an event for which fans on this side of the Atlantic have to stay up late takes place at the toilet-visit-inducing Flushing Meadows.

Carlos Alcaraz’s star is on the rise, underlined by his Wimbledon win against Novak Djokovic, and the 20-year-old Spaniard is 11/8 with the Serbian veteran available at 6/4.

While Polish woman Iga Świątek lost in the Wimbledon quarter-final – her best showing in London – she is the defending champion in New York and has won three of the last four French Opens, showing why she is favourite at 5/2.