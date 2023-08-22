Premier SFC: Nemo into the knockout stages with a game to spare without getting out of second gear

NEMO RANGERS boss Paul O’Donovan was naturally a satisfied figure following his sides 0-11 to 1-6 win over Éire Óg in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening.

This second consecutive group-stage victory secures the reigning champions passage into the knockout stages with a game to spare. It hasn't been vintage Nemo so far, but they have done enough to pick up four points from two games. Éire Óg did make things nervy at the weekend with 1-1 late on to cut the deficit down to a point but Nemo had the experience to see out the game and Barry Cripps injury-time point was the insurance score.

Speaking after the two-point win over Éire Óg, the Nemo manager had no reason not to be happy as they look to win back-to-back Andy Scannell cups.

“I am delighted we have won this game, Éire Óg are a really good side,” says O’Donovan.

“We didn’t perform to our best today, in fact we haven’t performed to our capabilities so far. I know we won well against Ballincollig but we didn’t play well that evening. With regards today’s performance, I would put it down to a really good Éire Óg defence. They made it very hard for us to be fair. I don’t want to sound ridiculous here but I think it was a comfortable two-point win if you know what I mean. We never looked in danger, but in saying that, anything can happen when the ball lands in the square.”

Overall though, O'Donovan is quite content with how things are going. It's Nemo of course, they have been around the block long enough to know how things operate.

"There is a good buzz there this year, we went back training early enough and I am not just saying it for the sake of it, but I am pleased with how things are going. We are trying to add more depth to our team and what made me very happy today was the impact of our subs. Luke Horgan and Ross Corkery were just on the pitch and both kicked over great points."

Alan O'Donovan, captain Nemo Rangers with against Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

The final group-stage match against Carrigaline will be very important for Nemo as they look to try and book a spot straight through to the semi-final.

“The three week break will help us. We have picked up a few knocks out there today. Luke Connolly played for the first time since April. Luke has had an injury and he is our sharpshooter. I would like more out of our forwards and it will be something we will work on before the Carrigaline game.

“We will up it a notch now in training and give it everything against Carrigaline. They will be fighting for their lives so it won’t be easy. And from doing the maths just now, only ourselves or St Finbarr’s can qualify for the semi-final spot. It would be great to avoid a quarter-final given we are a football and hurling club. St Finbarr’s have a better scoring difference, they are in pole position. The Barrs will have an easy route to the semi-final and we will have a difficult quarter-final.”