Dohenys cruise through Bishopstown to secure a quarter final spot in SAFC

Dohenys 2-15 Bishopstown 1-10

Dohenys comfortably beat Bishopstown in Bandon on Sunday, after goals from Mark Buckley and Shane Barry capped off a brilliant team display.

The Town struggled to break through a formidable Dohenys defence, with their only goal coming in additional time after the tie was well settled.

Dohenys’ Rhys Coakley starred, putting in a man of the match performance, while the Town struggled to put up scores, only scoring 1-1 from play in the second half despite playing with the wind in the second period.

Dohenys started quickly with Coakley setting up Colm O’Shea who cut inside and placed the ball straight between the posts after just 25 seconds of play, though Brian Clifford responded with a Bishopstown free.

Cathal Daly for Dohenys chasing Bishopstown's Kevin Murphy. Picture: Denis Boyle

Both teams were moving the ball well, but Dohenys were slightly better going forward, with Coakley pulling the strings for the Dunmanway side, as they added two more to the tally.

Michael Nunan and Paul Honohan combined well to get Bishopstown’s second point, but they still trailed by three after 10 minutes.

Simon Collins picked up a nice score for the Town, and after three wides from Dohenys, he followed that up with an even better score to leave it 0-7 to 0-4 in favour of the west Cork side.

Kevin Murphy stepped up with a big block off the line to save Bishopstown from conceding the opening goal, stopping Cathal Daly’s effort.

Lightning wouldn’t strike twice for the Town though, as Coakley played a superb through ball to Cathal Daly, and although goalkeeper Cathal Hynes did enough to stop Daly from finding the net, Daly manged to handpass it off to Barry, who made no mistake from close range and raised the green flag.

Mark Buckley for Dohenys tackled by Bishopstown's Michael Murphy. Picture: Denis Boyle

Bishopstown struggled into the wind, but that continued on even when playing with it, as they finished with six wides and five of their total shots dropping short.

The Town looked lively upon the restart and pointed from play after 90 seconds, but their revival lasted mere minutes, as Dohenys pressed on to set the score 1-11 to 0-6 after 41 minutes.

Despite two great saves from Hynes for the Town, they just couldn’t kick into gear in the second period, and they struggled to hold back Dohenys’ attacks.

Dohenys managed a late goal in added time as Coakley was the maestro once again, setting up Mark Buckley, who finished brilliantly after a good run.

The Town managed a consolation at the death - just their second score from play in the second period as Conor Dunne set up Nathan Gough who managed to squeeze one home.

Scorers for Dohenys: C O’Shea 0-6 (0-4 f), S Barry 1-1, M Buckley 1-0, K White 0-3, R Coakley (2 f), F Herlihy 0-2 each, A Mannix 0-1.

Bishopstown: C Dunne 0-4 f, N Gough 1-0, S Collins, M Nunan (1 f), 0-2 each, B Clifford (f), K McFadden 0-1 each.

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; D Rice, Sean Daly, J Farrell; B O’Donovan, J Kelly, C Daly; D Collins, R Coakley; S Barry, C O’Shea, A O’Donovan; K White, F Herlihy, M Buckley.

Sub: A Mannix for B O’Donovan (HT, inj).

BISHOPSTOWN: C Hynes; M Murphy, M Power, D Quaid; D O’Donovan, E Byrne, N Gough; L Arslan, J Murphy; K McFadden, M Nunan, S Collins; K Murphy, P Honohan, B Clifford.

Subs: C Dunne for Clifford (35), L O’Driscoll for Murphy (44), L Hogan for Quaid (47), D Lester for Byrne (60).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).