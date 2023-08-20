Premier SFC: Nemo Rangers advance to the knockout stages following victory over Éire Óg

Nemo Rangers: 0-11 Éire Óg: 1-6

REIGNING champions Nemo Rangers recorded a narrow victory over Éire Óg in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening in what was a disappointing contest.

The first-half won’t leave long in the memory bank with wayward shooting, numerous turnovers and a lack of championship bite.

The Trabeg side have now booked their place in the knockout stages following this win. Éire Óg face a huge local derby against Ballincollig on the final day to determine who qualifies in second position.

The Ovens club were without star forward Daniel Goulding, with the former Cork player out due to a back injury.

After early possession came to nothing for Éire Óg, Nemo Rangers kicked the first score with their first attack. Oran McElligott and Luke Connolly were heavily involved as the ball ended up with Jack Horgan who pointed after three minutes. Éire Óg replied with a Colm O’Callaghan fisted effort before Jack Horgan was close to getting a goal but his effort went narrowly wide.

A Luke Connolly free restored Nemo’s lead before Paul Kerrigan rolled back the years with a beauty of a point following a driving run. After four scores in the opening eight minutes, there was lull in scoring with both sides guilty of poor shooting and giving possession away cheaply.

Barry Cripps, Nemo Rangers has a shot on goal late in the first half against Éire Óg in the Premier SFC. Picture: Larry Cummins

The next score arrived in the 19th minute, Jack Murphy with a white flag as he opened up space for himself. Kevin Fulganati registered Nemo’s first score in 13 minutes with a long-range point as Nemo struggled to break down Éire Óg’s well structured defence.

The wide tally was totting up on both sides, by the 25th minute Nemo had six wides while Éire Óg had three as the game lacked that championship intensity. Éire Óg goalkeeper Chris Kelly converted a free to reduce the lead down to a point. Éire Óg then gave the ball away cheaply and they were punished when Kerrigan kicked his second point of the day approaching injury-time. Nemo opened up the Éire Óg defence and with the goal at his mercy, midfielder Barry Cripps’ well struck effort smacked off the crossbar, a let off for Paudie Kissane’s charges, 0-5 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

On the resumption, Kevin O’Donovan sent over a beauty of a point for the reigning champions after 33 minutes. Four minutes later McElligott pushed Nemo four points clear. Out of nothing, former Kerry footballer Mark Griffin found space but his effort was straight at Nemo netminder Micheál Aodh Martin. Referee Pa O’Driscoll then called back the play with Jack Murphy converting a close-range free. O’Donovan split the posts for the second time as the city side kept their opposition at arm’s length, 0-8 to 0-4 after 41 minutes.

Nemo sub Luke Horgan, literally just on the pitch, raised a white flag before Eoin O’Shea landed a fine long-range effort for the Ovens club to keep his side in touch with 15 minutes remaining. Another Nemo sub made an instant impact, Ross Corkery fisting over an effort as they led by five points, 0-10 to 0-5. Éire Óg cut the deficit down to two points when they scored a goal. Nemo were unable to clear their lines and sub Jerome Kelleher had an easy finish and it was game on with eight minutes to go.

Jack Horgan with possession for Nemo Rangers in the Premier SFC encounter against Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

A Murphy point brought Éire Óg to within just a single point of the reigning champs after 55 minutes. Cripps got a much needed score for Nemo approaching injury-time. Paul O’Donovan’s side withheld late Éire Óg pressure to hang on for a narrow win.

Nemo Rangers face Carrigaline in the final group-stage game on Sunday, September 10 in Ballygarvan at 4pm. At the same time in Coachford, the near neighbours Éire Óg and Ballincollig collide in what is a gigantic clash for many reasons.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: P Kerrigan, K O’Donovan 0-2 each, K Fulganati, L Connolly (f), O McElligott, L Horgan, J Horgan, B Cripps, R Corkery 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: J Kelleher 1-0, J Murphy 0-3 (0-1 f), C O’Callaghan, C Kelly (f), E O’Shea 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: M Aodh Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C Molloy, K Fulganati, S Cronin; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; J Horgan, P Kerrigan, G Sayers; M Cronin, O McElligott, L Connolly.

Subs: L Horgan for J Horgan, R Corkery for O McElligott (both 42), R Dalton for G Sayers (52).

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; M Corkery, J Mullins, C McGoldrick; D O’Herlihy, M Griffin, H Murphy; D McCarthy, C O’Callaghan; J Murphy, J Cooper, D Kelly; B Thompson, J Sheehan, E O’Shea.

Subs: R O’Flynn for B Thompson (42), J Kelleher E O’Shea, D Dineen for M Corkery (both 47), B Hurley for J Sheehan (52).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).