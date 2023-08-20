Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 17:30

Premier SFC: Nemo Rangers advance to the knockout stages following victory over Éire Óg

The reigning champions have qualified with a game to spare while Éire Óg must face neighbours Ballincollig in the final group-stage game to determine who goes through 
Premier SFC: Nemo Rangers advance to the knockout stages following victory over Éire Óg

Paul Kerrigan, Nemo Rangers eyes his target in the Premier SFC against Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

Barry O'Mahony

Nemo Rangers: 0-11 Éire Óg: 1-6 

REIGNING champions Nemo Rangers recorded a narrow victory over Éire Óg in the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening in what was a disappointing contest.

The first-half won’t leave long in the memory bank with wayward shooting, numerous turnovers and a lack of championship bite.

The Trabeg side have now booked their place in the knockout stages following this win. Éire Óg face a huge local derby against Ballincollig on the final day to determine who qualifies in second position.

The Ovens club were without star forward Daniel Goulding, with the former Cork player out due to a back injury.

After early possession came to nothing for Éire Óg, Nemo Rangers kicked the first score with their first attack. Oran McElligott and Luke Connolly were heavily involved as the ball ended up with Jack Horgan who pointed after three minutes. Éire Óg replied with a Colm O’Callaghan fisted effort before Jack Horgan was close to getting a goal but his effort went narrowly wide.

A Luke Connolly free restored Nemo’s lead before Paul Kerrigan rolled back the years with a beauty of a point following a driving run. After four scores in the opening eight minutes, there was lull in scoring with both sides guilty of poor shooting and giving possession away cheaply.

Barry Cripps, Nemo Rangers has a shot on goal late in the first half against Éire Óg in the Premier SFC. Picture: Larry Cummins
Barry Cripps, Nemo Rangers has a shot on goal late in the first half against Éire Óg in the Premier SFC. Picture: Larry Cummins

The next score arrived in the 19th minute, Jack Murphy with a white flag as he opened up space for himself. Kevin Fulganati registered Nemo’s first score in 13 minutes with a long-range point as Nemo struggled to break down Éire Óg’s well structured defence.

The wide tally was totting up on both sides, by the 25th minute Nemo had six wides while Éire Óg had three as the game lacked that championship intensity. Éire Óg goalkeeper Chris Kelly converted a free to reduce the lead down to a point. Éire Óg then gave the ball away cheaply and they were punished when Kerrigan kicked his second point of the day approaching injury-time. Nemo opened up the Éire Óg defence and with the goal at his mercy, midfielder Barry Cripps’ well struck effort smacked off the crossbar, a let off for Paudie Kissane’s charges, 0-5 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

On the resumption, Kevin O’Donovan sent over a beauty of a point for the reigning champions after 33 minutes. Four minutes later McElligott pushed Nemo four points clear. Out of nothing, former Kerry footballer Mark Griffin found space but his effort was straight at Nemo netminder Micheál Aodh Martin. Referee Pa O’Driscoll then called back the play with Jack Murphy converting a close-range free. O’Donovan split the posts for the second time as the city side kept their opposition at arm’s length, 0-8 to 0-4 after 41 minutes.

Nemo sub Luke Horgan, literally just on the pitch, raised a white flag before Eoin O’Shea landed a fine long-range effort for the Ovens club to keep his side in touch with 15 minutes remaining. Another Nemo sub made an instant impact, Ross Corkery fisting over an effort as they led by five points, 0-10 to 0-5. Éire Óg cut the deficit down to two points when they scored a goal. Nemo were unable to clear their lines and sub Jerome Kelleher had an easy finish and it was game on with eight minutes to go.

Jack Horgan with possession for Nemo Rangers in the Premier SFC encounter against Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins
Jack Horgan with possession for Nemo Rangers in the Premier SFC encounter against Éire Óg. Picture: Larry Cummins

A Murphy point brought Éire Óg to within just a single point of the reigning champs after 55 minutes. Cripps got a much needed score for Nemo approaching injury-time. Paul O’Donovan’s side withheld late Éire Óg pressure to hang on for a narrow win.

Nemo Rangers face Carrigaline in the final group-stage game on Sunday, September 10 in Ballygarvan at 4pm. At the same time in Coachford, the near neighbours Éire Óg and Ballincollig collide in what is a gigantic clash for many reasons.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: P Kerrigan, K O’Donovan 0-2 each, K Fulganati, L Connolly (f), O McElligott, L Horgan, J Horgan, B Cripps, R Corkery 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: J Kelleher 1-0, J Murphy 0-3 (0-1 f), C O’Callaghan, C Kelly (f), E O’Shea 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: M Aodh Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C Molloy, K Fulganati, S Cronin; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; J Horgan, P Kerrigan, G Sayers; M Cronin, O McElligott, L Connolly.

Subs: L Horgan for J Horgan, R Corkery for O McElligott (both 42), R Dalton for G Sayers (52).

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; M Corkery, J Mullins, C McGoldrick; D O’Herlihy, M Griffin, H Murphy; D McCarthy, C O’Callaghan; J Murphy, J Cooper, D Kelly; B Thompson, J Sheehan, E O’Shea.

Subs: R O’Flynn for B Thompson (42), J Kelleher E O’Shea, D Dineen for M Corkery (both 47), B Hurley for J Sheehan (52).

Referee: Pa O’Driscoll (Bride Rovers).

More in this section

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller
St Patrick’s CYFC vs Wilton United - FAI Women’s Amateur Shield Final 2023 Goals from Lydia Looney and Barbara O’Connell help Wilton United land FAI trophy
Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about
<p> Kevin Lyons of St Francis College Rochestown battles for aerial supremacy against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh pair Tomas O'Keeffe and Adam Laverty in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow in January. Picture: Jim Coughlan</p>

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more