Declan O'Connell puts Mallow win down to outstanding character

MALLOW'S dramatic victory over Douglas in the Premier Senior FC provided a huge boost for a side that looked to be down and out after such an abysmal opening week, and Mallow manager Declan O’Connell was thrilled with the character shown by his side.

“There's nothing sweeter is there?” he begins. “I suppose it's just a testament to the lads. They've had a lot of adversity over the last couple of weeks and is just a testament to the spirit that they showed.

“We got a huge group effort, particularly off the bench as well. And obviously to kick a last-minute winner is always sweet.”

The turnaround from their 18-point defeat to St Finbarr’s was quite something, and O’Connell again put that down to the mentality of his team.

“Again, testament to the lads. I mean the Barrs are obviously a super team, but we wouldn’t have been happy with our own performance.

“So obviously, the last three weeks has been really focused on building our performance and kind of doing things on our terms as well,” he says. “We did that today, and luckily it got us over the line.

“I suppose we had huge faith in our panel, it’s just kind of grown stronger over the last couple of weeks because of guys coming back from J1s in the States.

“So, we kind of just said that we would put in a huge shift, and then we'd get huge support off the bench. You could see the energy that a lot of those guys brought off the bench, and they made a huge difference.

“But it's again, I'll just come back to the spirit of the group that, they’re just never beaten. We knew that coming down the home straight, we'd have a real chance.”

With four players returning from the United States in time for the game against Douglas, Declan explains that they remained in his plans despite being abroad.

We've placed a huge emphasis on connection this year, so even when guys were away, we spent an awful lot of time making sure we stayed connected, lots of programs, lots of WhatsApp activity.

“It never felt like they were disbanded from the group. So actually, they slotted back in seamlessly. And it was brilliant to see their contribution today.”

Paul Lyons pointed the winning score despite lining out at corner-back, and Declan was full of praise for Lyons’ performance.

“He got a bit of a slagging inside there!” he laughs. “Of course, we had full faith in him, and again it's something that's a real testament to Paul as well. To be able to manage that real pressure moment.

“He's an absolutely super player for us, he adds a huge amount to the group, so to have him hit the winner I think was extra special for us.”

Looking ahead to Mallow’s final group game, they take on St Michael’s, and a win could be enough to see them qualify from the group, with Douglas playing St Finbarr’s in the other game.

“I suppose again, we will focus on our own game coming up to the Michael’s game,” Declan explains. “It’s great to get that bit of momentum.

“We've always said that our target was to push further than we did last year, so it’s nice to have your destiny in your own hands, but at the same time it'll be down to us focusing on our own performance against Michael’s.”