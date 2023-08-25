Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 08:55

Macroom and Knocknagree meet in the Tom Creedon Cup final

Both sides are coming into this decider tomorrow on the back of contrasting results last weekend in their respective championships
Macroom and Knocknagree meet in the Tom Creedon Cup final

Fintan Goold is still going strong for Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barry O'Mahony

THE 2023 Tom Creedon Cup final takes place tomorrow between Macroom and Knocknagree in the Castle Grounds in Macroom with throw-in at 5pm.

There is always something special about the Castle Grounds and given the home club Macroom are involved and there is silverware on the line there should be a huge crowd present for this particular encounter. With a break this weekend in the club championships, it gives teams a chance to draw breath after a busy few weeks. Not so for both of these teams but victory in this one for either side could give them a huge shot in the arm heading into the final group-stage game.

To start with Macroom, who apply their trade in the PIFC, it has been a difficult few weeks for the team in green and white losing both their championship games to near neighbours Naomh Abán and most recently Iveleary. It leaves Conor Hurley’s side requiring a win on the last day to avoid a relegation play-off final. They will face Bantry Blues on Saturday, September 9 in Ballingeary at 7pm.

It will be interesting what the confidence will be like tomorrow after those two derby defeats. Macroom have played three group games in the Tom Creedon Cup, winning two and losing to Boherbue, who finished top of Group B. Macroom defeated Naomh Abán 2-11 to 1-7 in the semi-final back in early June.

Macroom showed promising form in the Division 3 league narrowly missing out on promotion and obviously progressing to the final of this competition but it just goes to show championship is a different kettle of fish. Mark Corrigan, Fintan Goold and David Horgan are integral figures for the Mid-Cork side.

Senior A outfit Knocknagree are coming into this decider on the back of a six-point victory over Fermoy last Saturday in the championship. John Fintan Daly’s side lost to O’Donovan Rossa first day out so the Duhallow side knew they had to win the match last weekend to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Knocknagree's Donagh Moynihan keeps possession under pressure from Fermoy's Shane Aherne, during their SAFC clash at Newmarket.
Knocknagree's Donagh Moynihan keeps possession under pressure from Fermoy's Shane Aherne, during their SAFC clash at Newmarket.

Knocknagree were beaten by St Michael's in the SAFC final last season and would be many peoples pick to go very deep into the championship this campaign. The final group-stage encounter should be a humdinger, a Duhallow derby against Kanturk on Sunday, September, 10 in Boherbue at 2pm. That really is a winner-takes-all game that should draw a huge crowd.

Knocknagree finished joint-top of Group A in the Tom Creedon Cup, winning two and losing to Naomh Abán with the latter finishing above Knocknagree due to a better scoring difference. The team in white and blue drew with Boherbue 0-14 to 2-8 after extra-time in the semi-final, with Knocknagree winning 3-0 on penalties. Donagh Moynihan, Eoghan McSweeney and Denis O’Connor will lead Knocknagree's charge tomorrow.

The final has all the ingredients of a very interesting tussle with Knocknagree getting the vote to lift the silverware.

Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone

Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone

