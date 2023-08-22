Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 10:10

Premier SFC: St Finbarr's manager Paul O'Keeffe pleased with latest win as attention turns to Douglas

The Togher club defeated St Michael's last Saturday in the second group-stage encounter to make it two wins from two games to put them in a strong position heading into the Douglas match in three weeks time
St Finbarr's manager Paul O'Keeffe. Picture: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile

Barry O'Mahony

ST FINBARR’S have put one foot in the knockout stages of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC after another dramatic weekend on Leeside.

The Barrs took care of their business with a 2-10 to 0-9 win over St Michael’s in the second Group C game played at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Mallow recorded a magnificent one-point win over Douglas, which really opens up the group now though the Barrs are still warm favourites to finish top with three teams tussling for the second spot.

Barrs manager Paul O’Keeffe was pleased to get over the line after seeing his side fall 0-5 to 0-0 behind against the Blackrock outfit after 17 minutes.

“It wasn’t our best performance to be honest,” O’Keeffe says.

“After 15 minutes if you told me we would win the game by seven points I would have taken your arm off for it. Just pleased to get the job done and it puts us in a strong position going into the final day of the group-stage. I have learnt a lot about my team this evening. St Michael’s got off to a great start, they were very hard to break down and they didn’t give us time to breathe in that first quarter. They were well up for it, and we weren’t up to the pace of the game in the early stages which is something we will look at.

“We finished the first-half well, got the goal and that settled us. We probably put the game to bed after half-time. From there on, we were in control. As I just said, it wasn’t our best performance, it’s hard to put a finger on why we didn't perform at our best. Winning by seven points is brilliant but we will have to look back at the videos and see where things went well and areas where we need to improve.” 

St Finbarr’s were awesome in their first game against Mallow, winning 4-15 to 0-9, but didn’t hit the same heights in this one but still won by seven points albeit against a St Michael’s side missing many key players through a combination of reasons.

“We transitioned very slowly out of defence in the first-half compared to the Mallow game which fed into St Michael’s ability to shut us down, “ The Barrs boss says.

“In one sense, it’s good to get this kind of game out of the way in terms of coming up against a team with a lot of players behind the ball. It’s a great position to be in I suppose, heading into the final-group stage game with a lot to work on with four points on the board.” 

That last match will be another local derby, this time against a Douglas side, who will be looking for a huge reaction after their one-point defeat to Mallow. The bainisteoir, who guided the Togher outfit to Premier SFC success in 2021, is expecting a difficult challenge from their neighbours on Sunday, September 10 in Páirc Uí Rinn at 4pm.

“Douglas will be fired up no doubt about it, and we will have to be ready for them. They have to get a win and we still need something to make sure of qualification. It’s a local derby so anything can happen.”

