Keith Earls celebrates 100th cap with try as Ireland beat England

Ireland 29 England 10

KEITH Earls capped his 100th appearance for Ireland with a wonderful late try that put the icing on the cake of what was a comfortable win over England in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up game at the Aviva Stadium.

England started brightly and were rewarded for their positive start when George Ford split the posts with a penalty from 35m in the 5th minute to open the scoring.

But then we had a collector's item, a Peter O’Mahony linebreak right down the centre of the English defence, and he showed great pace and patience before releasing the supporting Bundee Aki to go over for the game’s opening try.

Ford left Ireland off the hook when he missed another kickable penalty in the 26th minute, and for some reason, England persisted on launching high kick after high kick down the throats of Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen, with predictable results.

Most of the first half was played at a pedestrian pace but Ireland upped the gears just before halftime with the electric Hansen sending a perfectly judged cross-field kick into the arms of Garry Ringrose, who was loitering on the right wing, and the centre brilliantly stepped the English cover defence to crash over to send Ireland into the dressing room at half time with a deserved 12-3 lead.

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony with Anthony Watson of England. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

England number eight Billy Vunipola was then brandished with a yellow card when his shoulder made direct contact with the head of Ireland loosehead Andrew Porter in the 52nd minute, and this was upgraded to a red card a few minutes later by the TMO, meaning England now face into the World Cup with multiple bans potentially coming down the tracks to key players.

Ireland capitalised almost immediately as they got inside the English 22 from the resultant penalty and after sucking in the English defence out-half Ross Byrne had the simple task of spinning a long pass to James Lowe on the left wing to walk in the third try.

Earls entered the pitch in the 59th minute to earn his 100th cap for his country, becoming the ninth Irishman to achieve that honour.

With the extra man, the game was over as a contest and Ireland scored a similar try from another looped Byrne pass, with this one this time to Hansen, who still had a bit of work to do to score in the right corner in the 65th minute.

Kyle Sinckler burrowed over for a 72nd-minute consolation try for England, but moments later we had the moment of the game when centurion Earls scored a scintillating try in the corner to cap what was a huge day for him personally.

Scorers for Ireland: R Byrne (1 con), J Crowley (1 con), B Aki, G Ringrose, J Lowe, M Hansen, K Earls (1 try each).

England: G Ford (1 pen), M Smith (1 con), K Sinckler (1 try).

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan (c); P O'Mahony, J van der Flier, C Prendergast.

Subs: R Herring for D Sheehan (37), J McCarthy for P O’Mahony (53), F Bealham for T Furlong (57), K Earls and J Crowley for B Aki and J Lowe (59), C Murray for J Gibson-Park (66), C Doris and B Aki for R Byrne and J Ryan (69), J Loughman for A Porter (73).

ENGLAND: F Steward; A Watson, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; G Ford, B Youngs; E Genge, J George, W Stuart; M Itoje, D Ribbans; C Lawes (c), B Earl, B Vunipola.

Subs: K Sinckler for W Stuart (44), O Chessum for D Ribbans (50), J Marler and D Care for E Genge and B Youngs (56), O Lawrence for M Tuilagi (60), M Smith for G Ford (69), J Willis for C Lawes (75).

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR).