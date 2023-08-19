St Finbarr's too slick for rivals Glen Rovers

St Finbarr's 4-16 Glen Rovers 2-5

ST Finbarrs got the better of great rivals Glen Rovers in the SE Systems Camogie Championship at Castle Road on Saturday with a 17-point win.

The Blues had too much all across the field, including a number of Cork All-Ireland winners with Sorcha McCartan leading the way with her haul of 1-5 from play.

A foul within the first 10 seconds set the tone for the atmosphere of the game, referee Niall O’Neill being kept busy with some harsh tackles from both sides. Emma Murphy that opened the scoring for Glen Rovers with a free while her teammate Tara McCarthy in centre-back did crucial work to limit the Barrs' initial efforts.

Ciara Golden, St Finbarr's, closes in on Meaghan Martin, Glen Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Keeva McCarthy managed to pop over a point before Ciara Golden added a second score. St Finbarr's were on a roll from here with Caroline Sugrue grabbing an early goal from the momentum. Glen ace Murphy tried to find the net in response but was taken down with Katie Walsh sending the placed ball over the bar.

Meabh Cahalane anchored the St Finbarr's defense and allowed the forwards to keep the points ticking over from all angles before a super goal from Glen Rovers' Aisling Walsh got her team back on track.

The Barrs weren’t long regaining their lead with another super goal from 30 yards out through McCartan.

At the other end, Sarah Murphy raised a green flag with a brilliant effort from distance to put Glen Rovers back in the running and cutting the gap down to four points at half-time.

That was as good as it got from the northsiders.

The Barrs started the second half with a bang with a super goal from Ella Wigginton Barrett, helped by McCartan, and as the rain poured down the Glen struggled to maintain their composure.

Emma Walsh and Katie Walsh's points from frees were little consolation for Glen Rovers as Kate Wall drove the ball into the back of the net for the Barrs' fourth goal.

Sugrue and Keeva McCarthy sealed the deal for the Barrs as they continued to get score after score in difficult playing conditions.

Glen Rovers fought until the end but couldn’t make a dent in the lead and stop a resounding win for the Blues.

Scorers for St Finbarr's: S McCartan 1-5, K Wall (0-1 f), C Sugrue 1-2 each, C Golden, K McCarthy 0-3 each, E Wigginton Barrett 1-0, I Keegan 0-1.

Glen Rovers: A Wallace, S Murphy 1-0 each, E Murphy 0-2 f, L Callanan, M Martin, K Walsh 0-1 each.

ST FINBARR'S: C Hurley; S Punch, A Egan, G Cahalane; I Keegan, M Cahalane, A O’Neill; C Golden, A Shannon; N Olden, K McCarthy, S McCartan; E Wigginton Barrett, O Cahalane, C Sugrue.

Sub: K Wall for O Cahalane.

GLEN ROVERS: D Luby; A O’Rourke, L O’Sullivan, C Martin; A Lynch-O’Shea, T McCarthy, E O’Meara; L Callanan, S Murphy; E Akinkuolie, E Murphy, M Martin; K Walsh, A Wallace, S Roche.

Subs: SK O'Meara for C Golden.

Referee: Niall O’Neill