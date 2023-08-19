Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 17:39

Sars push on in the second half to see off Courcey Rovers

Kate Fennessey's goal proved crucial in an exciting camogie clash at Castle Road
Ava Fitzgerald, Sarsfields, clears from Saoirse McCarthy, Courcey Rovers, in the Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Castle Road. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Grace Murphy

Sarsfields 1-16 Courcey Rovers 0-14 

SARFIELDS got off to a flying start to their camogie championship campaign in Castle Road on Saturday evening with a five-point win.

Sarsfields were off the mark first winning an early free on the 30-metre line put over expertly by Kate Fennessey. Courceys were quick to counteract with a Saoirse McCarthy free, followed by three more points on a windy and showery afternoon. 

Some superb defense work from Courcey backs, led by captain Aisling O'Reilly, kept the usually dangerous Sars forward line quiet for the first quarter. However, Ella Woods, with a great score from her right, got Sars motoring once more. 

Fennessey then rattled the net after a great pass in from Clare Mullins to put them into a comfortable lead. Courcey Rovers midfielders Saoirse McCarthy and Grainne Hannon stepped up, with their great distribution and point apiece trimming the gap before Fiona Keating showed her class with a score. 

The teams went point for point in the closing minutes of the first half, leaving it tied up, Courceys 0-10 to Sars 1-7.

Rachael Roche and Laura Dunlea, Sarsfields, tracking Ellen Maguire, Courcey Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Fennessey was a handful in full-forward from the minute the second-half whistle blew, earning a free and popping it over expertly. Evie Twomey’s tireless defense work stopped Courcey Rovers from answering and allowed Clare Mullins to get her first point from play. 

Orlagh O’Mahony lifted Courceys' spirits with a point on her weaker side which gave McCarthy and Keating the energy to make some dangerous bursts up the middle. 

However, Courcey failed to close the gap however and Sarsfield finished with a five-point win over their rivals.

Scorers for Sarsfields: K Fennessey 1-6 (0-4 f), C Mullins 0-2 (0-1 f), C Lynch 0-2 f, E Twomey (f), H Herlihy (f), A Fitzgerald, E Woods, L Allen, M McCarthy 0-1 each.

Courcey Rovers: S McCarthy 0-5 (0-3 f), AM Collins 0-2 (0-1 f), G Hannon, F Keating, E Maguire 0-2 each, O O'Mahony 0-1.

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; R Roche, E Murphy, M Mullins; N O’Callaghan, C Lynch, T Elliott; A Fitzgerald, E Woods; O Mullins, L Allen, H Herlihy; C Mullins, M McCarthy, K Sheehan.

Subs: E Twomey for C Lynch; K Fennessey for L Allen; A Nestor for M McCarthy. M McCarthy for K Sheehan; L Allen for H Herlihy.

COURCEY ROVERS: S O'Reilly; R Gallagher, A Corcoran, G O’Reilly; E Moloney, A O’Reilly, A Moloney; S McCarthy, G Hannon; F Keating, AM Collins, E Maguire; L Nield, C Hayes, R Crowley.

Subs: I Lordan for C Hayes; E O'Donovan for R Gallagher; O O’Mahony for L Nield.

Referee: Cathal Egan.

