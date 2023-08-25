Newtownshandrum and Kanturk are amazing clubs

IT’S time for clubs all over Cork to draw breath this weekend after a hectic schedule over the past few weeks.

There have been some great games in both codes in the first two rounds of the group-stages. A match that won’t get game of the year but will certainly appear high-up on the list was the crucial Premier SHC encounter two weeks ago between Newtownshandrum and Kanturk in Charleville. Before we get into the nitty gritty of the encounter, it finished 2-18 to 1-19 in favour of Newtownshandrum as they remain in the hunt for qualification for the knockout stages. It was a fabulous game of hurling watched by a large crowd.

Newtown knew this was their season in a nutshell, after their six-point defeat to St Finbarr’s in the first game, defeat would have ended hopes of finishing in the top two and relegation would have then been on the agenda. Kanturk were awesome the week before in their draw with a fancied Sarsfields team and even though they didn’t reach the same levels in this one, they could have still won this game.

There were some outstanding performances on both teams, 2-9 for Newtown's Jamie Coughlan, 2-8 in the first 30 minutes. Cathal Naughton was his normal self while also popping over two points. Cormac O’Brien, who captained the Cork U20 hurlers to Munster and All-Ireland success in 2021, was once again very prominent. Tim O’Mahony landed two splendid points in the second-half.

The point taking, the blocking, the hooking and the determination from both sides left everyone on tenterhooks. It’s of course what you expect in championship, but this game had an edge something that maybe wasn’t present in some other matches in the grade on that weekend. A hurley was even broken in the first-half, something you don’t see that often these days.

Kanturk's Aidan Walsh who went off injured against Newtownshandrum in the Premier SHC at Charleville. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kanturk played their part in a very enjoyable game. It was strange to see such an open match with both teams finding plenty of space in the forward department. Colin Walsh once again impressed for the Duhallow side with three tasty points with his brother Alan chipping in with 1-2. Darren Browne made a difference when he was introduced after 20 minutes, largely nullifying Coughlan in the second-half.

Kanturk and Newtown are very similar, two clubs who most certainly squeeze every last drop out of their players. Kanturk are doing exceptionally well to be balancing both codes to such good effect. Newtown, with a population not much more than 800 people, has enjoyed far more success than its size should suggest.

Both clubs head into the final day of the group on Sunday, September 3 at 4pm as raging underdogs. Leaders Sars, on three points, face a Newtown side on two points, who are joint second with St Finbarr’s, but with a worse scoring difference. That game is in Mallow.

In Fermoy, the Barrs do battle with bottom side Kanturk, who have a point to their name. Both Newtown and Kanturk have upset the odds on numerous occasions in the past, what are the chances of both doing it again Sunday week?