Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

Last year’s beaten TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster PPS U19AFC) finalists St Francis College of Rochestown will have Macroom’s De La Salle for company in the round-robin part of this year’s edition.

They are in Group B along with Kerry pair Presentation Secondary School Milltown and Coláiste na Sceilge of Caherciveen.

With 19 schools involved, there are four groups of four teams in the Corn Uí Mhuirí and one consisting of three schools. Each of the five group winners progresses to the quarter-finals along with the best second-placed team. The other four runners-up will contest two preliminary quarter-finals for the remaining places in the last eight.

The three-in-a-row-seeking St Brendan’s College, who beat Rochestown in the 2022-23 final, will play two Cork schools in the group stage – Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm and Patrician Academy of Mallow. St Flannan’s College make up the quartet in Group C.

Bishopstown’s Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh were also seeded after making the semi-finals last year, losing to Rochestown. They were drawn with two West Cork schools in Hamilton High School and Skibbereen CS as well as Tralee CBS.

In Group A, Coachford College and Coláiste Chríost will battle it out along with Tralee’s Mercy Mounthawk – semi-finalists last year – and Pobalschoil Chorca Dhuibhne from Dingle. The three-team Group E features Clonakilty CC, Tipperary town’s Abbey CBS and St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland.