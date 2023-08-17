Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 18:43

Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Hamilton High School and Skibbereen CS all drawn in same group
Rochestown to face Macroom in Corn Uí Mhuirí

Kevin Lyons of St Francis College Rochestown battles for aerial supremacy against Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh pair Tomas O'Keeffe and Adam Laverty in the Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final at Mallow in January. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Denis Hurley

Last year’s beaten TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí (Munster PPS U19AFC) finalists St Francis College of Rochestown will have Macroom’s De La Salle for company in the round-robin part of this year’s edition. 

They are in Group B along with Kerry pair Presentation Secondary School Milltown and Coláiste na Sceilge of Caherciveen.

With 19 schools involved, there are four groups of four teams in the Corn Uí Mhuirí and one consisting of three schools. Each of the five group winners progresses to the quarter-finals along with the best second-placed team. The other four runners-up will contest two preliminary quarter-finals for the remaining places in the last eight.

The three-in-a-row-seeking St Brendan’s College, who beat Rochestown in the 2022-23 final, will play two Cork schools in the group stage – Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm and Patrician Academy of Mallow. St Flannan’s College make up the quartet in Group C.

Bishopstown’s Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh were also seeded after making the semi-finals last year, losing to Rochestown. They were drawn with two West Cork schools in Hamilton High School and Skibbereen CS as well as Tralee CBS.

In Group A, Coachford College and Coláiste Chríost will battle it out along with Tralee’s Mercy Mounthawk – semi-finalists last year – and Pobalschoil Chorca Dhuibhne from Dingle. The three-team Group E features Clonakilty CC, Tipperary town’s Abbey CBS and St Patrick’s Secondary School, Castleisland.

More in this section

Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about
Treaty United v Cork City - Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round Cork City need to rediscover themselves ahead of the end of season run-in
The Echo Sport Podcast: Ranking the top three clubs in every grade of Cork hurling The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork hurling championship ramps up as Glen and Courceys bow out
Cork GAA
<p> Conor Morley, Midleton breaking past Sean Bracken, Sarsfields during their Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship match at Midleton, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.</p>

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more