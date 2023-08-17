Dr Harty Cup draws: Midleton and CBC to renew acquaintace in group stage

Midleton CBS and Cork city’s Christian Brothers College will maintain their recent rivalry in the 2023-24 TUS Dr Harty Cup.

On Thursday afternoon, the Munster PPS organisation held the draws for the group stages of the Harty, the premier second-level hurling competition in the province, and its footballing equivalent, the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

The coming school year sees huge levels of entry for both competitions, with 21 sides contesting the Harty while there are 19 in the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

In the Harty, there are six groups, three comprising four teams and three of three. The four highest-ranked group winners will progress straight to the semi-finals after Christmas while the remaining two sides finishing top and the four runners-up will play off in four preliminary quarter-finals.

Midleton and CBC have become very familiar with each other over the past few years. In 2019, Midleton ended Cork’s 13-year wait for a Harty title as they beat Christians in the final in Páirc Uí Rinn and a year later CBC had revenge at the semi-final stage only to lose in the decider again, against St Flannan’s College.

There was no competition in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but when the action resumed in a knockout format for 2021-22, CBC won when the schools met in a well-attended first-round game in Midleton.

Midleton were the seeded school in Group A, having reached the semi-finals last year, and the other sides drawn with them and CBC were Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa of Doon and Rice College from Ennis.

There will also be a Cork derby in Group B after St Colman’s College of Fermoy came out alongside Youghal’s Pobalscoil na Tríonóide seeds Thurles CBS – last year’s beaten finalists – and St Joseph’s Secondary School of Tulla, who won the Harty in 2022.

Coláiste Choilm are making the step up to Harty this year and they are in Group C, alongside Ardscoil Rís, who were seeded, St Flannan’s and Waterford’s De La Salle.

Two of the tree schools in Group D are from Cork, with Charleville CBS and Bandon’s Hamilton High School joined by Nenagh CBS, while Group E is the only section without any involvement from the Rebel County – Limerick sides John The Baptist CS from Hospital and Castletroy College will face off against Edmund Rice Secondary School of Carrick-on-Suir.

Reigning champions Cashel CS are the seeds in Group F, where they will face Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh of Cork City and Our Lady’s Secondary School from Templemore.

The competition begins on Wednesday, October 11.