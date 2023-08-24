Kevin Cremin hoping Duhallow can kick on

DUHALLOW head into this evening’s semi-final of the Divisions/Colleges section against Carbery in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm looking to atone for last year’s final defeat.

Duhallow lost a cracker against this evening’s opposition in the decider of this particular section 12 months ago on a scoreline of 0-16 to 0-15. Ger O’Sullivan’s team come into this encounter battle hardened on the back of three tough championship games whereas for Carbery, this is their first competitive outing of 2023 due to the reward for winning the Divisions/Colleges championship in 2022.

Duhallow joint-captain, Boherbue’s Kevin Cremin, who was on the Cork senior football panel in 2022, is looking forward to locking horns with Carbery.

Kevin Cremin in action for the Cork senior footballers in the McGrath Cup against Waterford in 2022. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

“We have had quite a good season so far. Ger O’Sullivan has come in as new manager and we went back training in early March and we have met up once every two weeks. We were well prepared for our first game against Muskerry in June which we won followed by victory over Imokilly and then Muskerry again in early July. The games have brought us on. You can’t train regularly obviously when you are a divisional team so when you have a game it’s worth about four training sessions. I always relish playing Carbery, they are a very good footballing side.

“Ger has brought a freshness to the squad this season. In fairness to the management team they have put a clear schedule in place, every two weeks we have been meeting up and they have put a lot of resources behind it. At the start of the year, Ger organised a golf classic to raise money to support our team. The new management have been superb. Last year was tough through no fault of previous manager Ned English, it was just hard to get the bye in from the players given it was the first year of the new structure for the Divisions/Colleges section.”

Duhallow manager Ger O'Sullivan. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Despite Duhallow having such a small pool of players to pick from, they have always been teak-tough and a division with a club mentality that is much admired around the Rebel county.

“Ever since I joined the Duhallow panel which was nearly ten years ago the first thing I noticed was the togetherness from everyone,” says the 28 year old.

“Playing for Duhallow is special, it’s a huge honour to put on that jersey. It’s probably because we are a small division. Every club has a great bond with each other and all the players are friendly with each other. It’s a huge benefit. When Ned English was over us he really expressed the importance of playing for Duhallow. Even in the last few years there has been a big turnover of players, but that spirit hasn't diminished. It’s like playing for the club really.

“Knocknagree, Newmarket and Kanturk have all won the PIFC in recent years so a lot of really good players are unavailable to us but that hasn’t affected us which is great. It underlines the quality of footballers in Duhallow that we have remained competitive. We have a really young team now and they are really committed.”

Carbery's Brian O'Driscoll challenged by Duhallow's Kevin Cremin during the Divisions/Colleges Premier SFC final last season. Picture: Denis Boyle

The teacher in Cloghroe National School is confident the three tough championship games will stand to Duhallow heading into this evening’s encounter against a Carbery side aiming to build on last year’s impressive season.

“The games definitely stand to you especially for divisional teams from a playing and organisation point of view. With Carbery, you know what you’re going to get. They beat us by a point in the final of this section last season so that is still fresh in our minds and a motivation going into this game. We want to improve on last year. I know it’s their first championship game but I would imagine they will have a lot of work done and a few challenge matches played. It’s all on the day really. We will have to be at our best, that’s for sure. There’s a huge carrot at the end of this with the winners playing UCC in the final on Sunday and a chance to progress into the championship proper.”