Ballincollig have far too much firepower in their big win over Aghada in the P1MHC

Aghada players James Hurley, Cian Murphy and Isaac Oosthuizen looking to block the breaking Kevin O'Leary, Ballincollig during their premier 1 minor hurling championship match at Aghada, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Ballincollig cruised to a comfortable 13-point victory in Aghada’s backyard in the Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship on Wednesday evening, despite a valiant attempt at a second-half comeback from the home side.

Ballincollig were favourites, even away from home, coming off the back of a victory of slender margins against Midleton in their first game. However, their performance this evening was a lot more convincing.

As for Aghada, playing in front of their own fans, there was some added pressure to perform but they failed to deliver on this sunny Wednesday, especially in the first-half.

Cian Murphy, Aghada getting in a tackle on Jack Murray, Ballincollig during their premier 1 minor hurling championship match at Aghada, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
At 2-17 to 0-8 Ballincollig went in a whopping 15 points ahead at the break. Every time they found themselves in the Aghada half you could feel another score coming and more often than not that was what happened.

Ballincollig had their star man Theo Morgan in top form. Everything the full-forward touched turned to gold as he contributed a valuable 2-12 on the day.

Morgan’s first goal came after only 12 minutes when a high ball was deftly laid on first time by Jack Murray into the path of Morgan who smashed it past Aghada goalie James O’Donnell.

Ballincollig’s second goal arrived ten minutes later after Aghada keeper O’Donnell caught the ball from a height and tried to run with it, losing possession out wide Jack Murray capitalized on O’Donnell’s mistake. He played the ball into the danger area to Danny Miskella who put it into an empty net.

Isaac Oosthuizen, Aghada going after Cian O'Connor, Ballincollig during their premier 1 minor hurling championship match at Aghada, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Ballincollig’s long-range shooting was absolutely exceptional, with half-back Eoin Dwyer employed as a sort of secret weapon for the winners. 

He managed four crucial scores all from a distance.

The second-half saw a much brighter Aghada, who scored 1-12 to give themselves a chance. Midfielder James Hurley was particularly impressive and led the attempted revival for the home side.

However, Ballincollig never dropped below the required level and held onto a comfortable lead until the whistle. 

They even managed another goal two minutes before time when a high ball was mismanaged by the Aghada defense and fell into the path of talisman Theo Morgan who gladly tapped it into an empty net to finish the evening off on a perfect note.

Cian Murphy, Aghada getting the sliotar away from Ben O'Connell, Ballincollig during their premier 1 minor hurling championship match at Aghada, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
Scorers for Ballincollig: T Morgan 2-12 (9f), D Miskella 1-2, E Dwyer 0-4 (1f, 1 65), J Murray 0-3, C O’Connor and D O’Leary 0-2 each, G Howard, C Power and T Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Aghada: J Hurley 0-9 (3f), E Crowley 1-0, S O’Driscoll 0-3, J Devoy, C Roberts, I Oosthuizen and C O’Donoghue 0-2 each.

BALLINCOLLIG : D O’Connell; C Summers, D Lee, S Delaney; E Dwyer, B O’Connell, K O’Leary; D O’Leary, C O’Connor; C Power, G Howard, J Murray; SR O’Sullivan, T Morgan, T Miskella.

Subs: P McCarthy for C Power (48), D Leahy for J Murray (54), T Murphy for SR O’Sullivan (54), J Murphy for S Delaney (58).

AGHADA: J O Donnell; A Murphy, R Devoy, E Crowley; D Wallace, S O’Callaghan, C O’Donoghue; J Hurley, I Oosthuizen, J Devoy, S O’Driscoll, J Motherway, C Roberts, H Mulcahy, S O’Sullivan.

Subs: S Corkery for C Roberts (42), J Linehan for S O Sullivan (42), C Bax for A Murphy (57), C Walsh for I Oosthuizen (59).

Referee: P Beausang (Midleton).

