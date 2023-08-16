Diarmuid Wall’s goal crucial in Glen Rovers win over Youghal in the P1MHC

Glen Rovers 1-13

Youghal 0-11

Diarmuid Wall’s goal on the stroke of half-time was the difference as the Glen Rovers beat Youghal 1-13 to 0-11 in the Premier 1 Hurling Championship in Blackpool on Wednesday night.

When the ball hit the back of the net and the green flag went up, the club gained a lead that they never once relinquished with the time that was left to play.

Pictured at Glenn Rovers at the P1MHC: Glen Rovers v Youghal was Youghal's Ronan O'Brien being chased by Glen Rovers Cian Walsh. Picture Denis Boyle

Youghal pushed for a goal in the second half, as they tried to get back in the game, and Josh Goulding made a string of excellent saves for his club.

The east Cork club were in control for the majority of the first half, and they crawled into a two point lead with just a minute to go until the break.

Youghal should have been further in front at that point of the game as they hit seven wides in the opening 30 minutes of play.

Jayden Casey almost personally made sure that Youghal were taking those chances from play as he hit 0-3 in the first half.

When that free was awarded to the Glen, Wall got the ball through a chaotic square and made the scoreboard read 1-6 to 0-8.

He followed that up with a point from play after the break and then converted a free.

Youghal immediately changed things up by brining on James Coyne and Jack Dineen in a bid to inject a new sense of energy into their midfield.

This did very little to disrupt the Glen’s game plan, as they continued to create scoring chances.

Pictured at Glenn Rovers at the P1MHC: Glen Rovers v Youghal was Youghal's Jayden Casey tackling Glen Rovers Oisín O'Connell. Picture Denis Boyle

They hit four wides in just ten minutes, and the best that Youghal could do during this was a free that Brian Lynch put over the bar.

Gavin O’Callaghan responded for his club by raising a white flag, and that put them into a 1-9 to 0-9 lead.

Scott Lawlor went for goal in the final minutes of the second half, and he forced an excellent save from Walsh.

Scorers for the Glen Rovers: D Wall 1-6 (1-3f); J O’Sullivan 0-2; M T Brosnan 0-2, K Cronin 0-1, G O’Callaghan 0-1 (1f), E McGuckin 0-1, Scorers for Youghal: J Casey 0-3; O Walsh 0-3 (3f); B Lynch 0-2 (1f), N Hegarty, J Lennane, C Galvin all 0-1.

Glen Rovers: J Goulding; K Cronin, O O’Connell, J Murphy, C Connolly, J Brosnan, R O’Callaghan, G O’Callaghan , C McCarthy, M T Brosnan, D Wall, A Clifford, J O’Sullivan, C Walsh, S Lawlor.

Subs: Evan McGuckin for G O’Callaghan (45), M Gayfer for J O’Sullivan (45).

Youghal: O Walsh; N Hegarty, M Desmond, L Durkin, F Hill, R O’Brien, G Geary, J Casey, C Galvin, S O’Brien, B Lynch, J Lenane, D Lyons, L Lenane, Z Skeehan.

Subs: J Dineen for S O’Brien (38), J Coyne for Z Skeehan (38), E Kennedy for Lyons (55).

Referee: Niall Fahy (Brian Dillon's)