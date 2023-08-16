Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 20:51

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller

The Magpies very nearly slipped up after leading by seven, but wayward shooting at the death let down Sarsfields
P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller

Conor Morley, Midleton breaking past Sean Bracken, Sarsfield’s during their premier 1 minor hurling championship match at Midleton, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Jack McKay

Midleton 3-10 Sarsfields 1-15 

Midleton held on at home on Wednesday evening to beat Sarsfields in a thrilling Premier 1 Minor HC encounter, after the Riverstown side almost came back from seven points down with just 2 minutes of regular time remaining.

Sars did all they could, and two wides in additional time cost them dearly as they came away empty handed.

Both sides fought a gruelling and intense championship battle all the way until the final whistle, which could only be described as hard and fair.

The game opened up with some excellent scores from play, as Eoghan Fraser played a perfectly timed ball out wide to Walsh, who cut back and used the wind brilliantly to send the sliotar over the black spot for Midleton.

Sarsfields retaliated with a score from Zack Herlihy, and the visitors eventually scored the first free of the game in the 12th minute, as both sides had struggled with wides.

Sean McSharry, Midleton is tackled by Sean Bracken, Sarsfield’s. Picture: Dan Linehan
Sean McSharry, Midleton is tackled by Sean Bracken, Sarsfield’s. Picture: Dan Linehan

Midleton were wasteful in possession at times during the first half, and the incredible defensive performances from Matthew McSweeney, Tomas Dunlea and Carthaigh Cronin compensated for it.

Sars had the advantage at the break, finding themselves three points up, as Midleton struggled with frees.

Both teams were far more clinical in the second period, starting with a superb line ball from Sarsfields' Rory Higgins, who picked out Barry O’Flynn.

The hosts battled back from four down, and eventually found a gateway in the 41st minute, as Cian Stack pounced on a mistake from Sars keeper Jack Austin, lobbing him with his 25-metre effort to draw level, 1-6 to 0-9.

Within two minutes Stack had his brace, as he came out on top of a goal line scramble, picking the ball and smashing it in from close range.

Finn O'Donovan, Sarsfield’s clearing this ball from Midleton's Cian Stack. Picture: Dan Linehan
Finn O'Donovan, Sarsfield’s clearing this ball from Midleton's Cian Stack. Picture: Dan Linehan

Josh McMahon pulled up with a long ranger for Sars, before Midleton picked up three more on the bounce.

Cathal Quirke got the score of the game in the 54th minute, as he held off the pursuing Paddy Walsh and Matthew McSweeney and pointed from a tight angle for Sars.

With his team now only four behind, they looked set to push on, but Daniel Garde got in on the goalscoring, extending the host’s lead.

Despite a superb goal and an extra two points from Darragh O’Donovan, Midleton held on after a dramatic five minutes.

Barry O'Flynn, Sarsfield’s getting in a tackle on Carthaigh Cronin, Midleton. Picture Dan Linehan
Barry O'Flynn, Sarsfield’s getting in a tackle on Carthaigh Cronin, Midleton. Picture Dan Linehan

Scorers for Midleton: C Stack 2-2, J McSweeney 0-3 (0-2 f), D Garde 1-0, D Egan 0-3, P Walsh 0-2.

Sarsfields: C Austin 0-6 (0-4 f), D O’Donovan 1-3 (0-1 f), B O’Flynn, R Higgins, J McMahon, Z Herlihy, L Hogan, C Quirke 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: C Finn; T Dunlea, F Kelly, O Dennigan; M McSweeney, C Cronin, J Hogan; S McSharry, E Fraser; C Morley, J McSweeney, D Egan; C Stack, P Walsh, D Garde.

Sub: O Rabbite for Morley (41).

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; C Quirke, R Barry, B Galvin; J McMahon, J Huggins, R Higgins; S Bracken, L Hogan; C Austin, H Cogan, D O’Donovan; Z Herlihy, D McCarthy, B O’Flynn.

Subs: P O’Brien for for Higgins (44, inj), F O’Connor for McCarthy (51), D O’Flynn for C Austin (53, inj).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).

More in this section

Cork v Monaghan - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland finals
Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out
Great day for Cathal Heffernan and Jake O'Brien as they sign for Newcastle and Lyon respectively Great day for Cathal Heffernan and Jake O'Brien as they sign for Newcastle and Lyon respectively
#Cork GAA
<p>The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.</p>

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork hurling championship ramps up as Glen and Courceys bow out

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more