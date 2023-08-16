P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller

Midleton 3-10 Sarsfields 1-15

Midleton held on at home on Wednesday evening to beat Sarsfields in a thrilling Premier 1 Minor HC encounter, after the Riverstown side almost came back from seven points down with just 2 minutes of regular time remaining.

Sars did all they could, and two wides in additional time cost them dearly as they came away empty handed.

Both sides fought a gruelling and intense championship battle all the way until the final whistle, which could only be described as hard and fair.

The game opened up with some excellent scores from play, as Eoghan Fraser played a perfectly timed ball out wide to Walsh, who cut back and used the wind brilliantly to send the sliotar over the black spot for Midleton.

Sarsfields retaliated with a score from Zack Herlihy, and the visitors eventually scored the first free of the game in the 12th minute, as both sides had struggled with wides.

Sean McSharry, Midleton is tackled by Sean Bracken, Sarsfield’s. Picture: Dan Linehan

Midleton were wasteful in possession at times during the first half, and the incredible defensive performances from Matthew McSweeney, Tomas Dunlea and Carthaigh Cronin compensated for it.

Sars had the advantage at the break, finding themselves three points up, as Midleton struggled with frees.

Both teams were far more clinical in the second period, starting with a superb line ball from Sarsfields' Rory Higgins, who picked out Barry O’Flynn.

The hosts battled back from four down, and eventually found a gateway in the 41st minute, as Cian Stack pounced on a mistake from Sars keeper Jack Austin, lobbing him with his 25-metre effort to draw level, 1-6 to 0-9.

Within two minutes Stack had his brace, as he came out on top of a goal line scramble, picking the ball and smashing it in from close range.

Finn O'Donovan, Sarsfield’s clearing this ball from Midleton's Cian Stack. Picture: Dan Linehan

Josh McMahon pulled up with a long ranger for Sars, before Midleton picked up three more on the bounce.

Cathal Quirke got the score of the game in the 54th minute, as he held off the pursuing Paddy Walsh and Matthew McSweeney and pointed from a tight angle for Sars.

With his team now only four behind, they looked set to push on, but Daniel Garde got in on the goalscoring, extending the host’s lead.

Despite a superb goal and an extra two points from Darragh O’Donovan, Midleton held on after a dramatic five minutes.

Barry O'Flynn, Sarsfield’s getting in a tackle on Carthaigh Cronin, Midleton. Picture Dan Linehan

Scorers for Midleton: C Stack 2-2, J McSweeney 0-3 (0-2 f), D Garde 1-0, D Egan 0-3, P Walsh 0-2.

Sarsfields: C Austin 0-6 (0-4 f), D O’Donovan 1-3 (0-1 f), B O’Flynn, R Higgins, J McMahon, Z Herlihy, L Hogan, C Quirke 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: C Finn; T Dunlea, F Kelly, O Dennigan; M McSweeney, C Cronin, J Hogan; S McSharry, E Fraser; C Morley, J McSweeney, D Egan; C Stack, P Walsh, D Garde.

Sub: O Rabbite for Morley (41).

SARSFIELDS: J Austin; C Quirke, R Barry, B Galvin; J McMahon, J Huggins, R Higgins; S Bracken, L Hogan; C Austin, H Cogan, D O’Donovan; Z Herlihy, D McCarthy, B O’Flynn.

Subs: P O’Brien for for Higgins (44, inj), F O’Connor for McCarthy (51), D O’Flynn for C Austin (53, inj).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).