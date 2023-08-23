Cork camogie team will never forget rapturous reception at St Vincent's

CORK senior camogie captain Amy O’Connor and her team-mates were afforded a huge welcome at the St Vincent’s clubhouse following their recent success in the All-Ireland final.

Cork cruised to a comfortable final triumph against Waterford and the team captain played an integral role in the success.

The Player of the Match notched 3-7 including a second-half hat-trick, as Cork secured the title for the 29th time.

Michelle Gould who enjoyed a distinguished club career with her beloved St Vincent’s recalls the very first time she encountered Amy playing adult camogie with the Saints.

“I played with Amy for many years. I remember the first time she came to training several years ago. It was up in the all-weather pitch. I would have been more physical than fast like Amy. I said I would give her a chance as it was her first night.

"To tell the truth, she had gone past me before I even saw the sliotar. She was unreal even back then. She is a phenomenal talent and ambassador for the club,” she said.

Cork Captain, Amy O'Connor, gets off the Bus with the O'Duffy Cup with Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy, in the crowd. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Michelle who recently retired from playing with St Vincent’s said a huge contingent of supporters from their club were in Croke Park cheering on Amy and her colleagues.

“I was at the game. It was an unbelievable game and win. I am delighted for her. The last time she was captain, it was during Covid and she didn’t get the benefit from the crowds or the atmosphere. It was brilliant to have record attendance as well at the game.

"There was a large crowd of supporters from St Vincent’s at the game. There were two buses plus another ten or so carloads on top of that. She is a great role model for all the players in the club and in the community. She is so humble. She is so talented and dedicated.”

“We are so proud of her,” said Ms Gould who won a Munster intermediate medal with Cork in 2002.

“She is so consistent. She will always perform in the big games. She always performs for the club as well, despite always being a marked player. She is already back training with the junior team.

"My daughter plays with her for the junior team and she came home delighted that she got to train with an All-Ireland-winning captain. She would be always up in the field taking frees. You would even see her taking frees in the various different pitches around the city.

“She is a perfectionist. She is always seeking to improve her game. She ended up with a final tally of 3-7 which is phenomenal."

"She had ten possessions and ten scores which is an unreal stat and highlights her class. She had the perfect ten on the biggest day in the camogie calendar. The Cork camogie team were so good on the day. They beat all the best teams to deservedly win the All-Ireland. Seeing Amy lift the O’Duffy Cup was so emotional. I can only imagine her mam and dad and all her family. It was brilliant,” she added.

The celebrations in Knocknaheeny following the arrival of the Cork senior camogie squad will ‘live’ long in the memory said the camogie enthusiast who spearheaded the celebratory event.

“The celebrations in the St Vincent’s clubhouse on the Monday night will live long in the memory. It was a brilliant night. Norman O’Rourke our piper led the players in. The underage players did a guard of honour as the players came up the pathway of Hollymount House. We had lovely music and ballads before the players came in the clubhouse and then we had a DJ set going when the players arrived.”

“The atmosphere was unreal on the night,” said Ms Gould.

“The players were mobbed with people looking for pictures and autographs. It is great for the next generation to see a local player like Amy captain her team to All-Ireland glory. You always aspire to play at the highest level with your club.

"It just goes to show that coming from a junior club you can still achieve all of these things. It shouldn’t matter to any young player when they were playing Junior Z or at the D grade at U12 you can still be spotted if you work hard. Your efforts will always be noticed.

“The garda escort with the players stopped outside Amy’s terrace on the way up. All the neighbours came out. The team bus came up through Harbour View Road and people were out waving flags. The players left their hair down. The players were so nice and genuine. They were so patient. We kept our speeches to the minimum and the players really enjoyed the night,” she added.

Cork captain Amy O'Connor and Meabh Cahalane holding the O'Duffy Cup as they celebrate with their team when the All-Ireland camogie champions arrived back in Kent Station, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Michelle is hopeful that Amy’s success will inspire the next generation of players in St Vincent’s to keep playing.

“To have the captain and the cup come to St Vincent’s was so good.

"Hopefully, her success will inspire more players to either take up playing camogie or to keep playing."

"The underage players were in awe seeing so many stars in the clubhouse. It is also a great boost for our area.

"She is a class act both on and off the pitch. She goes about her business so quietly. She is a real team player and is great with all the players, both adult and juvenile in the St Vincent’s club."