A Sporting Chance: The Expecting England to bring it home

The page listing movie misquotations on Wikipedia could be a good deal longer than it is, but the fact that it exists at all is quite telling.

In Casablanca, Humphrey Bogart’s character Rick Blaine never actually said, “Play it again, Sam,” to the pianist in his bar. It was Rick’s love interest Ilsa Lund (Ingrid Bergman) who said, “Play it, Sam. Play As Time Goes By,” and later in the film, Rick said, “If she can stand it, I can. Play it!” Of course, that hasn’t stopped many an All-Ireland senior football championship preview going with the misquote.

“If you build it, they will come,” is similarly often appropriated when a team moves to a new and bigger stadium, but the voice that Ray Kinsella – played by Kevin Costner – heard through the corn in Field of Dreams was, “If you build it, he will come.” Without imposing too many spoilers, that it was “he” is made abundantly clear at the very end of the film.

While Captain Kirk uttered many a phrase similar to, “Beam me up, Scotty!” he never put those words together in those order. And then, sometimes, the words are relayed correctly but the meaning is misunderstood.

In 1996, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel co-wrote the song Three Lions with Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds. It caught on to a huge degree, reaching number 1 in the British charts and a reworked version also managed that ahead of the 1998 World Cup. It is one of only three songs to get to the top again with revised lyrics – the others are Mambo No. 5 (Lou Bega original and Bob The Builder version) and the various iterations of Do They Know It’s Christmas?

It has become the anthem for any big occasion to do with English football – but the meaning has changed. As mentioned, the original was in 1996, to coincide with England hosting the European Championship – the message, “Football’s coming home!” referred to the sport returning to where it was invented.

Now, though, it has come to mean England winning the tournament in question, and that has led to subsequent twists like Giorgio Chiellini’s “Football’s coming Rome!” after the Euro 2020 final win.

Sunday morning will see the latest attempt to bring football home [sic]. You have to hand it the England women – they’ve reached a major final without playing all their games at home, like when they won Euro 2022 or the men’s teams of 1966 and 2020 (2021) made it to deciders. And they’ve done it all without stealing any players from Ireland.

In greater seriousness, England are a superb team – head coach Sarina Wiegman has proven to be quite the upgrade on Philip Neville – and they were excellent as they beat hosts Australia in Wednesday morning’s semi-final.

While they were up against fellow first-time finalists in Spain, it should be a tight game but the experience of winning the Euros could be what stands to England. They are 10/11 to lift the trophy and we will throw in a shout of Arsenal striker Alessia Russo to score in order to bump up the price.

The Bet Russo is something of a modern-day Sol Campbell, having joined Arsenal this summer on a free transfer from Manchester United – like the former centre-back, she even wears number 23.

She has already scored three times in the competition, including in the quarter-final against Colombia and the semi against Australia, and 13/5 seems very generous indeed. The double of her as anytime goalscorer and England to emerge on top is 3.55/1, which would be a nice tidy earner on a Sunday morning.

*

Mack Hansen of Ireland is tackled by Jack van Poortvliet of England during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and England at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in March. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It’s a strange situation for Ireland to be 17-point favourites against England in a rugby match, but that is the scenario ahead of tomorrow evening’s World Cup warm-up clash at Aviva Stadium.

While Ireland are top of the world rankings, Andy Farrell’s side are only joint-third favourites for the World Cup with South Africa, behind New Zealand hosts France. Incidentally, we heard a radio sports bulletin earlier this week describe the injury that will keep France’s Romain Ntamack out of the competition as “a boost for Ireland” – leaving aside the horrific journalistic principles, there is as yet no guarantee that the countries will meet each other.

Even allowing for the fact that the result isn’t of the utmost importance, the England game is the biggest of Ireland’s three preparatory games before heading to France and an expectant crowd will come to Lansdowne Road.

England’s fortunes have been mixed, winning at home to Wales last week after a defeat against the same opposition in Cardiff, though they have at least been boosted by the fact that captain Owen Farrell won’t face any sanctions for his red card, which had been upgraded from a yellow. That a meme was circulating on Wednesday featuring Donald Trump on the phone and the speech bubble read, “Get me Owen Farrell’s lawyers!” said it all.

Naturally, more focus will be on the Ireland backline and how it functions in the absence of Jonathan Sexton. Cork hopes will be high that Jack Crowley can further grow his reputation with another strong display against top-tier opposition.

Ireland are 10/11 at minus-17 and it says much about how stretched the spread of European rugby is that Italy are the same price at minus-31 against Romania. The Romanians are the ninth-highest European country in the world rankings at 19th while Italy – 13th overall – are the seventh-best from the continent, having been overtaken by Georgia, but those six places represent a chasm of quality. France are 10/11 against Fiji with a handicap of 15 points.

We’ll take Ireland and France to frank their status as the best hopes of a European success by beating the respective handicaps but back Romania to frustrate Italy somewhat. The treble is 5.96/1.

*

I almost never bet on events that I would like to happen – I take that as being enough of a reward and don’t want to come across as greedy by profiting.

Instead, gambling is almost treated as an insurance policy, guarding against unwanted occurrences. The philosophy is that I’ll be happy(ish) and make some money otherwise.

So, as an Arsenal fan, I often back the other teams in the ‘Big Six’ – or seven, as it seems clear that 2022-23 wasn’t a flash in the pan for Newcastle United.

Tomorrow, Liverpool host Bournemouth at 3pm, Manchester United are away to Tottenham at 5.30pm and Manchester City take on Newcastle at 8pm. Boylesports are offering a special of wins for Liverpool, United and City, with more than 1.5 goals in each game, at 6/1.

Paul Kerrigan of Nemo Rangers get his shot away as Colm McCarthy St Finbarr's shadows him in June's Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 1 final. Picture: Jim Coughlan

*

In terms of local GAA, it’s back to football as the county championships maintain their hectic pace.

This is ‘moving weekend’ in the round-robin stage of the Bon Secours Hospital Football Championships, as the groups in the five grades begin to take further shape.

Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s have won the last six senior titles between them, with Castlehaven forming a ‘big three’. Taking them to win this weekend, against Éire Óg, St Michael’s and Valley Rovers, is only a 0.58/1 accumulator but putting in Ballincollig (8/13) against Carrigaline and Douglas (1/5) against Mallow gives us 1.55/1.

*

It’s currently the summer break in Formula 1, when teams pretend they’re not doing any work aimed at getting that extra tenth of a second out of their cars.

Action will resume next weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix as champion and drivers’ championship leader Max Verstappen will try to tighten his grip on proceedings in front of an adoring home crowd.

Verstappen has won the last two editions of the race – no Dutchman had ever won it before – and he is chasing history as he looks to equal the all-time record of nine straight wins.

He is 1/4 to do that, but fate can of course throw a spanner in the works at the most inopportune times. How cruel would it be if Lewis Hamilton were to record his first win since 2021? He has shown signs of a return to form of late and he’s a 14/1 shot to triumph at Zandvoort.