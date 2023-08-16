Top talent on track to win

THE medals have been unveiled, the mascot has been selected and the teams are ready to go.

This weekend sees the start of the World Athletics Championships 2023. They run from August 19 – 27, and the very best of Irish talent will be on display.

Hosted in the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, it is set to feature around 2,000 athletes from over 200 nations.

Virgin Media are set to broadcast live coverage of the championships in Ireland.

On August 4, a squad of 23 Irish athletes was announced – there have been some changes since due to injury and some athletes qualifying late – and Thomas Barr, who came fourth in the 400m hurdles in Rio, misses out due to injury.

“This is the largest team we have sent to a World Championships, despite the higher qualification standards than any previous edition of this championships, and with eight athletes inside the A standard,” Athletics Ireland Director of High Performance, Paul McNamara said.

“This team includes multiple athletes, both seasoned campaigners and rising stars, that are primed to make an impact, building further on the upward trajectory seen in Oregon and Munich in 2022.”

There are a few athletes I’m really excited to see.

Firstly, Ciara Mageean will go in the 1,500m. Recently, she smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s long standing national mile record in an incredible time of 4.14.58.

She is set to race in the same event as Sonia’s daughter Sophie, fresh off the back of her U23 1,500m gold medal recently, and another U23 Sarah Healy – who then went on to beat Sophie to the national senior title.

The 1500m heats take place on the first morning. The semi-finals will follow the next evening, and the final will take place on August 22.

Another Cork athlete to watch out for is Louise Shanahan. She runs the 800m. And Michelle Finn, the 3,000m steeplechaser has been provisionally selected, but at the time of writing had achieved a B standard, and was not then within the quota.

The athlete I’m most looking forward to seeing is the recently turned professional Rhasidat Adeleke. She is set to run in the 400m, and has also been selected for the Women’s 4x400m relay team.

She pulled out of the national championships recently on medical advice, but is expected to be back in time.

The 400m women’s heats are due to take place on the morning of August 20 with the semi finals the following night, and the final is on August 23 at 9.35pm.

Adeleke is smashing records left, right and centre in the last year, and she took gold for the University of Texas in the NCAA Championships in June, breaking her own record with a 49.20. She is the first Irish sprinter ever to win an NCAA title.

Sarah Lavin in the 100m hurdles is also certainly worth a watch, running personal best after personal best.

Among the stand-outs of the Irish men this year are Mark English who returns to the 800m alongside the in-form and newly crowned national 800m champion John Fitzsimons. Andrew Coscoran is another fascinating runner to watch. He will be looking to make the final of the 1,500m after breaking his own Irish record earlier this season with a 3.30.42.

Outside of Irish athletes, I’m really looking forward to seeing Jamaican sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the defending champions at 100m and 200m. The USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson in the 200m is another one to watch.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon goes in the 1,500m – the same race as Mageean, O’Sullivan, and Healy – and it’s really hers to lose. She recently broke the world record in the mile, in a Diamond League meeting in Monaco. She’s a runner that brings out the best in those racing against her.

I’m also intrigued to see Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone run in the 400m flat – she’s the world record holder in the hurdle version of the event, but is focusing on the flat race this year.

Armand Duplantis currently holds the pole vault world record with 6.21 metres – when he’s on song watching him effectively fly is incredible.

So, over the next week watch some of the very best of Irish athletics talent.