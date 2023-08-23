Carbery manager Tim Buckley looking forward to Duhallow clash

2022 was a memorable year for the Carbery footballers as they reached the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC.

Carbery were eventually beaten by Ballincollig, 4-11 to 1-15, and the West Cork outfit are aiming to kick on this season. Carbery face Duhallow in the semi-final of the Divisions/Colleges section tomorrow in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm with the winners meeting UCC in the decider on Sunday at the Boreenmanna Road venue at 7pm.

Carbery endured a few very difficult years prior to 2022, so for manager Tim Buckley, he’s hoping to build on last season's great run.

“The preparations are going as well as I could have expected really,” Buckley says.

“You always have challenges when you're in this role. The Carbery Divisional football team are no different to anybody else. We haven’t got together as much as we would have had last year but certainly as much as we would have anticipated. We have played half a dozen challenge games but we were missing a lot of players for each of those matches. We have been getting together and that’s the most important thing.”

Carbery won this particular Divisions/Colleges section last season, beating tomorrow’s opponents 0-16 to 0-15 in a cracker in the decider which sent them through to the championship proper. Carbery received a bye to this stage this season, whereas Duhallow have played three championship games, beating Muskerry twice and Imokilly. Duhallow’s last game was against Muskerry played on Thursday, July 6.

Brian O'Driscoll in action for Carbery last season. Picture: Denis Boyle

Buckley accepts that his charges are coming into this encounter cold but it is not an unusual position for Carbery.

“What helped us last season on our great run was the number of games we played. We came up against Imokilly, Beara and Avondhu, three tough championship games and we formed our group. We ironed out any difficulties we might have had and we don’t have that luxury this season. It certainly brings you a long way down the road. We then beat UCC in the semi-final and Duhallow by a point in the final to get into the championship proper.

“Look, Duhallow’s last game was nearly seven weeks ago. Even though this is our first competitive game, both teams are starting more or less on an even keel in terms of preparation. At the end of all this, either ourselves, Duhallow or UCC will be in the championship proper. From our point of view, I would have preferred to be in Duhallow’s position having played three games but that was the reward for us winning this competition last season, a bye to the latter stages of the Divisions/Colleges section.”

Buckley is full of praise for Duhallow ahead of the meeting tomorrow evening with last season's cracker still fresh in the mind.

“This will be a serious test. If you look at the Duhalllow panel, they have a very small group of clubs to pick their players from. Duhallow have been the standard bearers in the Divisions/Colleges section for the past decade. Everyone including ourselves here in Carbery would inspire to be like Duhallow. Make no mistake about it, this is a huge game for us.

“We beat Duhallow 0-16 to 0-15 last season to progress to the championship proper and it was one of the best games all season. The match could have gone either way, and I would expect tomorrow's game to be very similar. I am really looking forward to it, hopefully we can come out on the right side.”

Ballincollig and Carbery players battle for the ball during the Premier SFC Q-Final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last season. Picture: Denis Boyle

When the Dohenys clubman took over the Carbery job in February 2018, he was a popular choice to try and turn the fortunes of Carbery football around. The first few years didn’t go according to plan, but Buckley knew it was going to take time. He doesn’t want 2022 just to be a flash in the pan.

“I was appointed in February 2018, it's a huge honour to manage this proud division and five years later I am still here. In 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 it was straight knockout, lose and you’re out and unfortunately we were unable to win a game. But, If I felt we weren't moving in the right direction I would have been gone. I knew we were making positive steps and it all came together in 2022.

“These players are proud to play for Carbery. We don’t want to be remembered as the team that came in 2022 and then did nothing else.”