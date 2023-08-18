Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 11:15

Cork PSFC: Who will come out on top in the second round of group games?

Jack McKay gives his predictions for this weekends Premier Senior FC games
Brian Hayes of St. Finbarr's hand-passing the ball clear of Mallow's Eoin Stanton in the Bon Secours Cork PSFC at Blarney. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Jack McKay

ST Michael’s and St Finbarr’s kick off round 2 of the Premier Senior Football Championship group stage fixtures with their clash in Páirc Uí Rinn tonight, and it’s certainly a fixture that many neutrals will want to catch.

St Finbarr’s impressed in their opening day triumph over Mallow with Steven Sherlock and Ian Maguire particularly impressive, while St Michael’s came painfully close to defeating Douglas, eventually losing out by a single point.

I believe that the Barrs will come out on top tonight, but only after a tough challenge against the ever-improving Blackrock footballers.

Verdict: St Finbarr's

Douglas face Mallow in Páirc Uí Rinn tomorrow, and this is the most clear-cut of this weekend’s fixtures to call. The southsiders certainly need to improve from their opening day win over St Michael’s, but Mallow looked particularly weak against St Finbarr’s.

Granted, the Barrs are one of the best teams in the county, but Douglas are another tough side who will be heavy favourites heading into this tie, and I can’t see Mallow coming away with anything. They lack any sort of attacking threat, and they were completely overrun in the opener.

Verdict: Mallow 

Sunday’s Páirc Uí Rinn double-header begins with a massive Group B game between Carrigaline and Ballincollig, with the loser very likely to be eliminated from the PSFC and placed in a relegation battle.

Ballincollig were underwhelming in the opener against Nemo Rangers, while Carrigaline were left heartbroken as they suffered a two-point defeat to Éire Óg.

Carrigaline will be itching to put in a good performance and remain in the Premier Senior grade for another year, while Ballincollig need a victory if they are to push on and make the knockouts.

I think it’s going to be closely contested game, and neither team will get the result they desire.

Verdict: Ballincollig-Carrigaline draw 

Clonakilty's Jack O'Mahony wins the ball from Valley Rovers' Adam Kenneally during their championship opener in Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Valley Rovers play Castlehaven, with both Group A sides needing a win. Valleys disappointed in their opening game, where Clonakilty came out on top with an eight-point win.

Castlehaven were equally as disappointing, failing to beat Carbery Rangers in a game they were favoured, but I’d expect them to edge Rovers in Clonakilty on Saturday.

Verdict: Castlehaven 

Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty clash in another west Cork derby on Sunday, and both clubs come into this one after positive results.

Carbery will want to build on their draw with Castlehaven by defeating the team in green and red, and Clon will want to get a second win and secure qualification.

This is the game to watch this weekend in my opinion. It should be a very close one, butI think Clon have a more well-rounded 15, and I think that will be the difference.

Verdict: Clonakilty 

Reigning champions Nemo Rangers take on Éire Óg in the second game from Sunday’s Páirc Uí Rinn double header. With both sides coming into this after winning their opening games, should we have a winner, a quarter final spot will be settled.

Many will look at this as a non-contest and a straightforward Nemo win, but I expect the Ovens side to impress. A win may be too much to ask, but they’ll be competitive.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

