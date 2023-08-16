Great day for Cathal Heffernan and Jake O'Brien as they sign for Newcastle and Lyon respectively

PREMIER League club Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Cork’s Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan.

The defender travelled to St James' Park Tuesday with his parents, Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan, and signed for the Premier League club.

The teenager will now line out for their team that plays in Premier League 2, a development competition that is used to nurture young players before they step up to first team football.

If Heffernan was released from his AC Milan contract before signing for Newcastle, Cork City will not financially benefit from the sell-on clause they agreed with the Italian club when the teenager originally moved to Italy.

The defender went to AC Milan on loan from Cork City in 2021 after breaking into the first team under Colin Healy.

That followed a run with the Republic of Ireland U17s that helped them qualify for the Elite Round of the European Championships.

He was also on the Cork City team that won the Mark Farren Cup by defeating Galway United 2-1 at Turner’s Cross.

Heffernan was rewarded for his work with a first team appearance on the final night of the 2021 League of Ireland First Division season against Galway United.

At that stage, there was growing speculation about his future as he travelled to Italy to train with Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Atalanta earlier that year.

Heffernan also had a trial with Bayer 04 Leverkusen and that was followed by a loan move to AC Milan.

Jake O'Brien has completed his move to Lyon. Pic credit: Lyon.

That deal was made permanent in the summer, and Heffernan spent a full season in the club’s academy.

He now moves to a club that has proven experience developing young Irish players.

Alex Murphy was signed from Galway United in 2022 and he is now breaking into the Newcastle first team under Eddie Howe.

Heffernan is another graduate of the Ringmahon Rangers academy, the club that produced currently Republic of Ireland internationals Caoimhin Kelleher and Alan Browne.

They also brought through Franco Umeh, who recently joined Crystal Palace’s academy from Cork City.

Adam O’Reilly, who joined Derry City from Preston North End earlier this year, also wore the famous red and black stripes as a child.

Heffernan is the second graduate of the Cork City academy to sign for a club this week as Jake O’Brien’s move to Lyon was confirmed on Tuesday.

The defender, who comes from Youghal, moves to the Ligue 1 club on a permanent deal from Crystal Palace.

O’Brien, like Heffernan, went to England on loan from Cork City and that deal was made permanent after a few months.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international will now be coached by Laurent Blanc, who won the World Cup with France in 1998.

Cork City, who have a 15% sell-on clause in his contract are set to receive a six-figure sell-on windfall.

City Group, the multiclub mothership of the Premier League champions, lodged their interest in the Cork-born Crystal Palace defender earlier in the summer by tabling a €1.35m bid and they intended placing the 6ft 5in defender with Troyes, just relegated from Ligue One.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Laurent Blanc's side officially announced the underage Republic of Ireland international had put pen to paper on a four year deal that will see him remain at Lyon until 2027.