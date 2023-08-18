Last chance for players to impress Andy Farrell and make the plane to France

L’OPPORTUNITÉ est énorme for the Irish players selected for Ireland’s final home World Cup warm-up game at the Aviva Stadium against England on Saturday, as they get a chance to book their spots on the plane to France for next month’s tournament.

Irish head coach Andy Farrell yesterday named the Ireland squad for Saturday’s game at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm) Farrell named James Ryan as Ireland captain in the final home match before the rugby World Cup, while Keith Earls is in line to win his 100th Test cap in green, should he feature off the replacements bench, in a game many players will see as their last chance to make an impression to make it into the final 33-man squad that will travel to France.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe make up the Ireland starting back three, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose also set to make their first appearances in the Nations Series.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne joining Ryan in the second row.

Cork’s Peter O’Mahony starts at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier on the openside and Cian Prendergast set for his first Ireland start at number eight.

England have only managed to beat Wales and Italy in 2023, while also losing a warm-up to Wales two weeks ago, so anything less than a resounding Ireland victory would be a surprise, as Andy Farrell’s side have become the dominant side in this ancient rivalry. But it wasn’t so long ago that such a scenario against England would seem implausible.England were completely dominant over Ireland before and after the last World Cup, with them winning four games in a row between February 2019 and November 2020, with Ireland not even managing to get within a score of England in any of these Tests.

The worst of those defeats was the humiliating World Cup warm-up game in Twickenham when England ran in eight tries in a one-sided 57-15 rout of Joe Schmidt’s side.

Those games, in many respects, framed the decline of the Schmidt era, along with the stuttering start to the Andy Farrell tenure, with Ireland eventually breaking the losing run against Eddie Jones’ side with an emphatic 32-18 victory at the Aviva Stadium in the final game of the 2021 Six Nations Championship, which was a result that essentially kickstarted Ireland’s run to being the number one side in the world today With Grand Slams and Test Series triumphs in New Zealand now in the bank it can be easy to forget that for a while there the Andy Farrell reign seemed to be limping along to inevitable failure.

Peter O’Mahony egging on the pack at Ireland Squad Training. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Back in the 2021 Six Nations Ireland began with narrow defeats to Wales and France, and a big win over a poor Italian outfit in Round 3, not carrying much currency.

A 77th minute penalty from captain Jonathan Sexton was needed to pip Scotland by three at Murrayfield in Round 4, so there was no sign of the commanding performance that was to come against England.

It was like a switch was flicked that day. Ireland have played 22 Test matches since, with them only being on the losing side twice, away to France and New Zealand, in what has been a simply astonishing run of form, which all stemmed from that one resounding triumph.

Ireland have certainly come a long way since that aforementioned 57-15 hiding just prior to the last World Cup, and England have too, just in the opposite direction.

England followed up their World Cup final defeat in 2019 by winning the 2020 Six Nations title, but that was as good as it got.

They finished fifth in 2021, third in 2022, despite three defeats, and this year only finished fourth, and there is little sign of an upsurge in form any time soon.England suffered a huge blow in the 19-17 win over Wales last Saturday, when scrum half Jack van Poortvliet suffered an ankle injury that will see him now miss the World Cup, although this has been offset somewhat by the news that captain Owen Farrell’s red card, that he received in the same game, has been overturned, as he was expected to miss at least part of the tournament given his previous disciplin A win on Saturday would be Ireland’s fourth successive victory over England, which would bring them within a single win of equalling the five wins a row that were achieved in the mid-1970s.

March’s 13-point loss was as close as England have gotten to Ireland in this run of defeats, and it is difficult to see this current, limited looking England side doing any better, as the countdown to the World Cup gets ever closer.