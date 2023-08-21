The big interview with Cork senior football manager John Cleary

THE inter-county season has drawn to a conclusion and Cork senior football manager John Cleary can finally draw breath and reflect on another season of progress for the Rebels in what was the Castlehaven clubman's first full season as boss.

Cleary took over on an interim basis in March 2022 after Keith Ricken took a step back due to health reasons before getting the gig on a full-time basis in July 2022. It was a job the West Cork native had been linked with on a number of occasions over the past decade, most notably in 2013 and again in 2015 but it was only last year when he landed the top job in Cork football.

“It’s the dream job really, a lot of responsibility,” Cleary says.

“A massive honour to be the Cork senior football manager. This season has flown by to be honest but pleased with how it went."

Cleary could have been the incumbent prior to when he got the job in 2022 as he explains.

“I had been linked with the position before but it just didn’t materialize. When Conor Counihan stepped down in 2013, I went for the job and I didn’t get it full stop. I was disappointed but I quickly moved on. I didn’t lie in bed thinking about it. I was involved with Castlehaven U21s at the time and then I got involved with the Cork ladies at U16 and minor level so I was kept busy. When one door closes, another door opens. We had great success with the ladies. I have always been involved in some capacity with teams so that took up my time.”

Cork Ladies minor football management team in 2016. Tom Scally, Theresa Meaney, John Cleary, Anne O'Grady and Fr Liam Kelleher.

After Brian Cuthbert won the race to be Cork manager in 2013, the Bishopstown clubman stepped down at the end of the 2015 campaign and once again Cleary was favourite for the gig but the job went to Peadar Healy. Crucially though, Cleary wasn’t interested in replacing Cuthbert on this occasion.

“When the position came up again in 2015 I was doing other things. The Cork manager's position wasn’t on my radar at that stage. In fairness the Cork County Board had sounded me out but I was after moving on to other things in my life. I didn’t put my name forward and that is the crux of it really. I don’t think there was any blame attached to anyone at the time, there were no issues or anything like that. I was just at other stuff and it just wasn’t for me back then.”

Cleary was actively involved with various Cork and Éire Óg Ladies football teams, and was a selector under Castlehaven premier senior football manager James McCarthy when the phone rang one day and it was the newly appointed Cork senior football boss Keith Ricken. This was in the autumn of 2021 as Cleary takes up the story.

“First of all, I was delighted when Keith got the job. He’s a great Cork man and had great success with the U21s so he was a great choice for the manager’s position. Keith brought in Michéal Ó Cróinín, Ray Keane and Barry Corkery as selectors and I would have known them very well. Keith rang me and asked if I would be interested in coming on board, I thought about it, I got my house in order and I was delighted to accept the offer.

“Keith felt Cork football needed a boost and from my point of view the time was right and I threw my lot in. My job description was to coach the players and it was a great experience. I suppose the start was difficult, it was the middle of Covid-19 and trying to get a panel together in a room was a non-runner with the guidelines in place at the time. Even on match day, we had to drive to games in our own car so it was a tough time in particular for a new management team like ourselves.”

Cork were in Division 2 of the Allianz league, a very competitive league. A new incumbent, new selectors and many new faces. It was a fresh start for Cork football but it was understandable that the road was bumpy. Cork lost 1-13 to 0-10 away to Roscommon, drew 1-13 at home to Clare, lost 1-13 to 0-7 away at Derry. It wasn’t getting any better, the Rebels were defeated 3-22 to 2-17 at home to Galway before Meath eased to a 1-18 to 1-10 win over the Rebels in Navan. It was the week of the absolutely massive match at home to fellow relegation candidates Down on Sunday March 20 2022 that Ricken informed the selectors and the panel of players that he was stepping back from his role due to health reasons.

“The first five games were difficult." says Cleary.

"It was difficult for us to get our messages across given the guidelines that were in place at the time with regards the pandemic. We also had a lot of injuries, St Finbarr’s were involved in the All-Ireland club semi-final so there were a lot of players unavailable to us. It then came to a situation where Keith unfortunately in the days before the Down game announced to us that he was unable to continue as manager.

26 February 2022: Cork manager Keith Ricken speaking to his players after the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Galway at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Keith asked me would I step up and I had no choice really, it was a case of I was in and just get stuck into it as we had the Down game on the Sunday. Thankfully we defeated Down 1-16 to 1-12. It was a pressure game for us and we delivered.”

Despite that morale boosting win over the county from Ulster, Cork were still in real danger of slipping down to Division 3, a tier they thought they had assigned to history after escaping from it in 2020. Cork needed to win away at Offaly on the final day to stay up and that they did by the narrowest of margins, 1-21 to 1-20. Cork’s green shoots in the last couple of years could be traced back to that day in Tullamore. Since that win, Cork under Cleary have been on an upward trajectory.

“It was a huge game in O’Connor Park in Tullamore. The last thing Cork football needed was to go down to Division 3. Relegation was staring us in the face on that particular day but fair play to the lads they stood up and we won by a point. It was a great achievement and in the grand scheme of things it might not have seemed much but it was a huge relief not to go down to Division 3. We have made very positive steps forward since that day and there is no doubt it was a huge moment for us.”

Under the interim management of Cleary, the Leesiders would go on and make the 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final, beaten by Dublin in Croke Park on a scoreline of 0-21 to 0-10. Before that, the Rebels gave Kerry a bit of a scare for 51 minutes in the Munster championship semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn. Kerry eventually won by 0-23 to 0-11, after the Kingdom had just been up by a point with 19 minutes remaining. Cork then beat Louth and Limerick in the qualifiers.

“The 2022 championship was the one backdoor system. Kerry beat us in the Munster championship semi-final but we gave a credible performance for the majority of the game. We beat Louth and Limerick, both in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two good draws if we are being honest. We found ourselves in the last eight of the All-Ireland, Dublin in the end proved too strong but again we gave an honorable showing for a good portion of the game. It was a great experience for the players.

“It was disappointing to lose that day but we came away from Croke Park saying if we could make another bit of progress in 2023 we could step up along the ladder again. We also needed to get fitter, stronger and have a better game plan.”

Cork manager John Cleary speaks to his players after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final defeat to Dublin in 2022. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

A month after that defeat to the Dubs, after taking a step back in March, Keith Ricken stepped down as manager with Cleary taking the bainisteoir's bib on a three-year term. Nine years after missing out on the job, the Castlehaven man had landed the biggest job in Cork football.

“There was a period of reflection after losing to Dublin then the County Board approached me to see if I would be interested in taking the job full-time. I spoke to the family and responded to the County Board a week later and a couple of days later I was appointed. It was a great feeling to be honest with you. I am very passionate about Cork football, I want to see us do well and I have and I will give it everything to move the team forward.”

With the West Cork man now at the helm on a full-time basis, a coach was required. It was a real coup when Cleary persuaded Galway’s Kevin Walsh to come on board, but how did it all come about?

“When I was appointed manager I sat down and looked at everything and how I could improve the situation in terms of how Cork football can progress. We needed a coach and I spoke to my fellow selectors about it. From looking around I felt the best coach around was Kevin Walsh and look why not ask. All he could do was refuse. I had never met Kevin before so I picked up the phone, we had a conversation and we hit it off reasonably early. It was a project that interested Kevin and he had been through the managership with Sligo and Galway and he was big into coaching so once I got positive vibes from him I stuck at it and he agreed to come on board.

Cork coach Kevin Walsh and manager John Cleary before playing Dublin in the league back in February. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“I was delighted. He got his message across straight away, blended into the group very quickly. He has been outstanding, I can’t speak highly enough of him. We will be putting our plans together soon for 2024 and I am hoping Kevin will stay with us. At this stage he hasn’t told me he is not sticking with us but we haven’t had a sit down meeting yet to go through things but that will happen in the next couple of weeks.”

After flirting with relegation in the Division 2 league in 2022, this year was a positive step in the right direction. Cork finished mid-table, winning three, drawing one and losing three from seven outings.

“The league overall was very beneficial. We didn’t start well losing at home to Meath, 3-14 to 0-19. We had new tactics and tweaked the way we wanted to play. We should have won against Meath, we didn’t but individual mistakes cost us three goals. We were still moving in the right direction and it was always going to take time to get going with the new coach and a few new players. We were pleased as a whole where we finished. We had very good days and not so good days. It was a mixed bag but we were content going into the championship.”

A 0-14 to 0-13 defeat to Clare in Ennis in the Munster championship quarter-final wasn’t on the script so what went wrong on that day for Cork?

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game in the second-half and we just didn’t see it out.” Cleary says.

“Individual mistakes cost us big time. Clare got the momentum on us and maybe we weren’t experienced enough to be able to stop that. Clare deserved the victory, disappointing but we learnt an awful lot from the defeat.”

The Rebels bounced back in style in the All-Ireland group-stage, beating Louth by two points in Meath, narrowly losing to Kerry by two points down in the Páirc before a three-point success over Mayo in Limerick booked a preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon. A special day down in the Páirc, roared on by 15,000 fans, Cork defeated Roscommon by a single point in the preliminary quarter-final. Derry won by four points in a dour last eight encounter in Croker but it wasn’t going to take the gloss off another season of progress.

Cork manager John Cleary celebrates with physio Brian O'Connell after beating Mayo this year. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

“Beating Louth above in Meath was a really important victory. We were very competitive in every game. We could have beaten Kerry and then to win against Mayo in the Gaelic Grounds was a huge moment in Cork football, it was the first time in three years since we beat a Division 1 team in championship, it was a big scalp. That day in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Roscommon was great for us all, there was a huge crowd there and beating another Division 1 team was huge. It was unfortunate we didn’t have much time to enjoy the win as the draw was Monday morning and it was Derry in the last eight the following Sunday.

“Derry proved too strong for us, a lot has been made about the style of football that day but things revolve really. Derry set up defensively and it was hard to break down. We were a little bit tired, the third weekend in a row we were out, but I am not making excuses. Maybe if we were fresher we could have broken them down. Derry came out against Kerry in the semi-final and it was a totally different game, an excellent match. It’s up to the coaches to try and outwit the defensive systems. Overall it was a positive season but we have to build on it and make sure we can push on again in 2024."

Steven Sherlock and Conor Corbett might be a tad disappointed not to have seen more game time in 2023, but Cleary says he has a strong panel at his disposal.

“We have 26 players on the matchday panel. Everyone is chomping at the bit to play. It’s our job to decide who is best to play and what role they will be given on the day and rather than talking about individual players, it's the same for everyone. We look at the group and see how best we can win a particular match.”

Cork supporters are looking forward to 2024 and rightly so, and despite being in the thick of the club championships at present, Cleary is looking forward to next season.

24 June 2023: Cork players from left, Luke Fahy, John O’Rourke and Daniel O’Mahony celebrate after the All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Final win over Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

“We will try and get into the best shape we possibly can over the winter and be ready to hit the ground running for when the McGrath Cup starts in January. We want to push for Division 2 promotion, that’s the first port of call. It won’t be a disaster if we don’t make Division 1 next year but we want to be there or thereabouts for promotion.

“We want to be competitive in every single game no matter what competition it is. I am excited to be honest. There is a great group of lads here and I am confident we can push on again.”