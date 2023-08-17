Delving into the data: First-game win all-important in Cork football grades

Ballincollig's Liam O'Connell winning possession from Mallow's Shane Merritt in the opening round of the 2022 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC at Mourneabbey. Ballincollig lost this game but made the knockout stages, as they did in 2020 - but Valley Rovers are the only other premier senior club to manage that. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Having looked last week at how likely a team was to qualify from their group if they won their first match in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Hurling Championships, today we will focus on the football equivalents.

The sample size is slightly smaller. While there have been three years of the round-robin format in football as well as hurling, this year is the first where the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier JFC has been in operation. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, there were four grades, with 16 teams in the intermediate A football and 12 in each of the premier senior, senior A and premier intermediate.

That means that we have 78 opening matches from which to extract data compared to 90 in hurling, which has had five grades since the new system came into being, but the results in the football are somewhat more pronounced.

Given that the top seed plays the second seed in the first match, the result should theoretically come out at 50 percent if the top two seeds qualified from each group but, thankfully from the point of view of competition, the spread of quality is more tightly packed than that.

Whereas a win for a club in their opening hurling championship match equated to a chance of just over 66 percent for qualification for the knockout stages – across each grade, either 12 or 13 first-game winners from 18 matches progressed – in football, the overall figure is 73 percent.

That is of course an average across three years in four championships and the individual outcomes in the grades are even more interesting. In the premier senior football grade, 15 first-round winners out of 18 advanced from their groups, a total of 83 percent. In 2021, Douglas, Valley Rovers, Éire Óg, Castlehaven, St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty won their openers and that sextet all qualified.

Ballincollig, in 2020 and 2022, have twice begun with a defeat and bounced back to reach the quarter-finals; the only other club to manage that was Valley Rovers in 2020.





The top grade has the highest conversion level, but the figures of 13 and 14 winners from the senior A and premier intermediate grades do carry an asterisk. In the 2022 SAFC, Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh and Dohenys drew with each other in their maiden encounter and both ended up taking the two qualification spots in their section; similarly, Aghada and Newmarket advanced after an opening draw with each other in the 2021 Premier IFC.

Taking those non-defeats into account and flipping the statistic, the figures for senior A are that three teams lost their first match in the period 2020-22 and still qualified; in premier intermediate, there were just two.

Given that the IAFC had 16 teams in each of its first three years, one might expect a clearer dispersal of quality but that actually has the lowest correlation between opening wins and qualification – 15 of 24 teams or 62.5 percent.

As well as giving a good idea as to a team’s chances of emerging from their group, the opening results can provide some help in determining ultimate winners – or, rather, discounting teams as contenders. There have been 12 senior or intermediate football champions since the beginning of 2020 and ten of them won their opening matches while two – Newmarket in the 2020 Premier IFC and Rockchapel in the 2020 IAFC – drew. No side lost on the first day and bounced back to such a degree that they ended up with silverware.

All six premier senior finalists in the last three years – Nemo Rangers-Castlehaven in 2020, St Finbarr’s-Clonakilty in 2021 and Nemo-Barrs last year – were victorious in their openers, though in the senior A grade Mallow in 2020 and Knocknagree last year did reach the final after a defeat first time out. Mitchelstown (2021 IAFC) are the only other side to manage that.

These figures indicate that there is some intangible reward for an opening win beyond the material benefit of two points, which do lay a strong foundation for qualification. Once things get to the knockout stage, everything is theoretically reset but there do appear to be residual benefits.

Of course, as those ads on the radio trying to sell us financial products have to say, past results are no guarantee of future performance. Let’s see if the 2023 results follow the trend or buck it.