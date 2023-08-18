FAI Cup with Waterford is a welcome break from the league, but it comes with its own pressures

FRIDAY: Sports Direct FAI Cup Second Round: Cork City v Waterford, Turner's Cross, 7:45pm.

HAVING an FAI Cup game will come as a welcomed distraction for Cork City after what have been a very few difficult weeks in the league. Not having the worry of how a negative result would increase the possibility of relegation should mean the players play with a bit more freedom than what they have been in recent weeks.

However, the fact that City face Waterford – probably the team that will be the First Division side that will come up against the Premier Division team in the promotion relegation play-off – does mean that the words ‘rehearsal’ ‘relegation’ will be spoken about over this games, and despite that it’s a cup game, it will still be difficult for the City players to escape their relegation worries.

When the draw for the second round was made, City would have I’m sure been happy with the outcome.

Having a home draw against a team who are a division below you, should be seen as a great draw.

However, the way City have played since that draw, players will be worried of the backlash from supporters should Waterford go through. Last Friday’s game against UCD was the first time I noticed that a section of the City supporters had run out of patients with their team and vented their frustrations towards the players by jeering them.

Were the Rebel Army to go a goal behind tonight, I would imagine that similar noises will be heard again.

Cork City's Joshua Fitzpatrick manages to head the ball away from Dale Holland and Liam Kervick of Cobh Ramblers during the Munster Senior Cup Final in Turner's Cross. Picture: Howard Crowdy

That will be a cause of concern for the players. They have had amazing support from the fans all year and that support would have been the one shining lights for the players in what has been a difficult season.

No player wants to play in front of a home crowd that are waiting for the team to go behind so they can start criticising them.

Unfortunately that is the situation the players now find themselves in, and the players have to make sure that they get the fans back on their side, and the only way to do this is to go out against Waterford and try to blow the First Division outfit away.

They have to outwork and outfight Waterford and make the Blues feel that there is a big difference between the sides they face regularly compared to City.

City won’t be just looking at this game for the potential negatives, they will also realise that there is the opportunity for a successful cup campaign.

Were City to beat Waterford and advance to the quarter-final stage, there would be a lot of teams left in the competition that the Rebel Army would be confident of beating.

It’s not unthinkable that City could be looking forward to another day at the Aviva Stadium in November.

The players will be saying that were they to overcome Waterford, there is a strong possibility they could get another favourable draw and then they would only be one win away from an appearance in the Aviva Stadium should they get to the semi-final.

Of course, they can’t get too far ahead of themselves and the players must improve on recent performances against Waterford otherwise there will be more echoes of booing coming from Turner's Cross late on Friday night.