Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 10:17

Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about

Cork City fan Vitor Vicente was at the UCD game on Friday night last and tells us about his experience, good and bad
Cork City need to up their game and give their fans something positive to cheer about

Cork City supporters during their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with UCD at Turner's Cross.

Vitor Vicente

I told my colleagues that I’ll be spending the next ten days between Barcelona and Cork City.

In both cases, I’ll be living in university residences. 

It’s grand, they have all the amenities of a hotel and all the facilities of an apartment. 

Plus, it’s a way cheaper than the average accommodation as those premises are vacant in summer and they need to cover their costs with tourists.

That sounds like a great deal, it is indeed. 

The Barcelona campus is a few minutes away from Nou Camp.

"Are you going to go to a game?" my friend asked.

I will, but in Cork. 

I couldn’t forgive myself for being in the vicinity and not making it to the Cross.

I am not trying to raise eyebrows or provoke people. I fully mean it. 

If someone offered me one ticket to see Barça and another for a City match, I’d opt for the latter in a heartbeat.

Cork City supporters in fine voice before their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with UCD at Turner's Cross.
Cork City supporters in fine voice before their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash with UCD at Turner's Cross.

I didn’t skip last Friday night. I was in the Cross to see the game with UCD.

I had a couple of pints in a nearby pub prior to get to the stadium as a warm-up.

You don’t necessarily need to do it, but you must understand the meaning of it if you aim to claim any real knowledge about attending a sporting event in Cork, such as a City home game.

You should also be sensitive to the atmosphere at a venue like Turner’s Cross. When City plays, it seems as Cork as a whole are on the pitch.

The number of spectators was under the average, though. 

Less than three thousand, in other words not even half of the capacity.

Reasons? 

(A) UCD were the opponent 

(B) City's form is far from delighting the fans.

Based on the former reason, I found myself pretty confident we will be leaving the evening with a victory. 

At the end of the first half, I had my convictions reinforced. Not just with the result, but with the Rebels’ ball possession and some good team moves.

The remaining forty-five minutes turned out an entirely different story. 

Against all the odds, the Students were in total control of the action. 

They naturally equalized, and could have realistically returned home with the three points.

Sub Ruairi Keating managed to bring some hope to Leesiders, but that was it. 

The rest of the squad appear uninterested, if not apathetic. 

Not to mention the constant goalkeeper changes. Which, of course, translates to loads of insecurity on the back.

Despite the disappointing outcome, I was thrilled with seating at what I call the Temple. 

And will follow City everywhere in Dublin they go. 

And perhaps in Drogheda. And likely in the relegation play-off.

Lads, please get your act together. 

Do your bit on the field. The incredible dedication of the Rebel Army deserves your best version. 

Let’s elevate our alliance, celebrate it with actual achievements.

