Kinsale Golf Club Pro Shop Challenge raises €36,000 for local charities

KINSALE Golf Club played host to a special event last week, the fifth Pro Shop Challenge took place and raised over €36,000 for two local charities.

Irish Rugby international Rory Best joined John Murphy, Ger Broderick and Ian Stafford for this event which was back on the Kinsale calendar for the first time since 2019.

In a break from the usual fourball format, the four players played a skins game and it was Stafford who came out on top after 18 holes to claim the bragging rights.

The charities for 2023 were Breakthrough Cancer Research and Arc House Cork, and the event was held in memory of Darragh Ryan who died after a battle with cancer late last year.

Ian Stafford pictured with his children Roraidh and Alannah who were helping during the Pro Shop Challenge at Kinsale Golf Club. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Darragh who was Ian’s nephew, was involved with the inaugural Pro Shop Challenge, so it was fitting to remember him. Ian was delighted with the funds raised to support the local charities.

“We absolutely delighted with the total of €36,000,” said Stafford.

“Our initial hopes going into this was that we could match what me made from the previous four events which was around €15,000 so to double that has been amazing.”

In the skins game it was Stafford who excelled. He took 11 skins with the others tied on 3 each. Despite the poor weather a large number of members and supporters came out to watch the golf.

Kinsale’s Gerry Waldron was the referee while scratch golfer Emma O’Driscoll provided some entertaining on-course commentary.

John and Rory are both sponsored by Arachas, and it was through the insurance company that they got to know each other.

John played in the World Invitational at Galgorm last year and played with Best at the ProAm.

A few months ago John walked in Rory’s Miles to Mayo fundraiser to support the €1m campaign to raise funds for families of children impacted by cancer.

Emma O'Driscoll, Faye Murphy and Carmel Murphy pictured during the Kinsale Pro Shop Challenge. Picture: Niall O'Shea

Rory was delighted to make the trip to Kinsale for the fundraiser, but did admit that the challenge was very different to his own sport.

“It was great, when you’re invited down to play alongside someone like John at a place like this for a good cause it’s hard not to say yes and I’ve loved it.

"It’s so nerve-wracking golfing in front of a crowd. When you run out onto the Aviva or other pitches at least you have a fair idea of what’s going to happen.

"Whereas on the first tee you never know, anything can happen with me. It was great fun and great to see people out to support a great course.”

Best needn’t have worried, after the first hole he had two skins. One for winning the hole and one for out driving Murphy.

Although Best has over 100 international caps and 15 years of top level professional rugby, he has been really impressed with Murphy since he has got to know him.

“He’s a great guy, I’ve been very privileged to watch him. When you watch somebody like that hit the ball you realise that the golf I’m playing every now and then is a different sport to what he’s playing.

"He just such a nice guy with it though, through Arachas we’ve got to know each other and we’ve got to spend some time outside of that too.

"There’s so many parallels in sport and between the different sports and it’s great to follow him and see him get his tour card and do so well.”

Murphy is back in DP World tour action this week. He’s in action in Northern Ireland today in the ISPS World Invitational which see’s both men’s and women’s tournament taking place.

John Murphy enjoys a joke during the Kinsale Pro Shop Challenge. Picture: Niall O'Shea

This is the third year the tournament has formed part of the DP World Tour schedule after the first event was sanctioned by the European Challenge Tour in 2019.

Both men’s and women’s tournaments will be held concurrently at Galgorm and new co-host Castlerock, located in Co. Londonderry.

In a new dimension to the tournament, the arrival of Castlerock sees players tackling a links layout in addition to Galgorm’s parkland course.

Every player will play one round at each venue over the first two days, before all the action takes place at Galgorm once the cut falls after 36 holes.

After a disappointing start to the season, Murphy will be hoping to kick start his campaign in Galgorm.

The Q School graduate is currently well outside the top 118 in the rankings, that the cut off position for retaining his tour card.

Murphy has up to ten events left before the season ending Tour Championship in November and he’ll be hoping to make a quick start this week.