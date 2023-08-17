Ladies club football championship gives supporters a chance to see their heroes up close

Hannah Tyrrell holding the Brendan Martin Cup in one hand and her seven-week-old daughter Aoife in the other is one of this year’s most evocative sporting images.

Tyrrell was celebrating Dublin’s All-Ireland LGFA SFC win over Kerry and having kicked eight of the winners’ eighteen points at Croke Park.

One of ladies football’s all-time greats, getting an opportunity to see the Na Fianna club stalwart play, in person, is something any sports fan should experience.

Player of the match Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin celebrates with her daugher Aoife, age 7 weeks, alongside the Brendan Martin Cup after victory in the 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The same is true of Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Not unlike her senior male counterpart David Clifford, last Sunday just wasn’t Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s day.

Despite losing a second consecutive All-Ireland final, Corca Dhuibhne club player Ní Mhuircheartaigh will go down in history as one of the LGFA’s greatest footballers.

The beauty of the LGFA, similar to Camogie and the GAA, is that Hannah Tyrrell and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh love lining out for their respective clubs, Na Fianna and Corca Dhuibhne, as much as their counties.

These are two all-time greats of ladies football yet can be seen, appreciated and engaged with when it comes time for their local club’s competitions.

Ciara O'Sullivan, Mourneabbey clashes in front of goal with defender Isobel Sheehan, of Eire Og. Pic Larry Cummins.

The same is true on leeside where Cork LGFA county championships move up a gear with a plethora of senior, intermediate and junior games taking place over the coming months.

Getting the chance to see some of Cork’s most talented footballers, experienced as well as up and comers, is an opportunity no LGFA fan should squander.

This weekend marks the start of a hectic spell where eleven Cork county adult championships will be decided. At the summit stands the Cork LGFA senior county competition.

Defending SFC champions Mourneabbey face Aghada in a tough opener.

The O’Sullivan clan, Doireann, Ciara, Méabh and Bríd, Máire O’Callaghan, Eimear Meaney and Laura Fitzgerald are just some of the Mourneabbey stalwarts that have helped deliver a golden period in the club’s history.

Eight senior county titles in the last nine years has assured Mourneabbey’s place in the history books.

You can be certain they will be gunning for a ninth success in ten attempts before 2023 concludes.

Éire Óg is another club eager make their mark having come up short last year to Mourneabbey in last year's decider.

The Ovens club boasts the mercurial talents of former Cork senior Eimear Scally who remains one the of the best club players in the county.

Add to that, the Cahalane sisters, Meabh and Orlaith, plus the likes of Emma Cleary, Sadhbh McGoldrick, Laura Cleary and Éire Óg are always a team worth watching.

Outside the two favourites, there are intriguing storylines everywhere you look across the Cork LGFA SFC.

Will Fermoy kick on from winning last year’s senior B title? What of newcomers Castlehaven from West Cork?

Can the Union Hall-Castletownshend club carry their marvellous run of junior and intermediate county titles into the senior grade?

The Haven’s progress should make for fascinating viewing.

There are plenty of outsiders capable of taking a scalp in this year’s senior championship too.

Last year’s semi-finalists Bride Rovers and Aghada possess enough raw material to upset the usual suspects.

The 2023 intermediate county championship should prove just as intriguing.

Can perennial challengers Glanmire get over the line and join the senior ranks? Will Ballyvourney club and JAFC champions Naomh Abán’s juggernaut continue at intermediate level?

All those questions will be answered over the next couple of months. Do yourself a favour and go watch a Cork LGFA county championship game. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

* Last weekend was a special one for two West Cork LGFA clubs, Ibane Ladies and Kilmacabea.

Ibane’s Gaelic for Mothers and Others initiative began last year but has proven a hugely successful venture.

The club’s Gaelic for Mothers and Others team, representing the Barryroe, Ballinascarthy and Timoleague parishes, played an exhibition game against St Anne’s (Dublin) during half time in the Dublin and Kerry All-Ireland LGFA SFC final at Croke Park.

Another West Cork LGFA club, Kilmacabea, were equally delighted that their U12 girls team got to showcase their skills in Croke Park.

Kilmacabea played Donegal’s Niamh Micheál during the Dublin and Kerry final’s half time interval and also helped form a guard of honour for the senior finalists before throw-in.

It proved a memorable afternoon for two progressive West Cork LGFA clubs on All-Ireland finals day in the capital.