Cork Basketball Board have great plans for the new season ahead as clubs gear up for the tip-off

THE Cork County Basketball Board are getting ready for their new season to commence in September and for Chairman/Secretary Willie McCarthy the work has continued right through the summer months.

McCarthy, a former member of Blue Demons has a wealth of experience in administration with his former club that he has taken to this present role.

Last season McCarthy was secretary of the Cork Board but this season he is doing a dual role with Ballincollig’s Marita Murphy taking over as the League administrator that will include setting out the fixtures for the coming season which is also a very demanding job.

Looking ahead to the season McCarthy is confident it will go off without a hitch.

“This is our 75th anniversary so we have a few ventures in mind that will begin with a second coaching conference that will have Danny and Adrian Fulton from Belfast, Aaron O’Connell plus a strength and conditioning coach," he said.

Willie McCarthy with members of the Cork County Basketball Board U14 team and Vive Sportswear reps ahead of the trip to Barcelona in June.

The first tournament will be on September 9 when the Michael Heffernan U18 Men’s will take place with clubs from various parts of the country competing.

There is also good news for Intermediate players in Cork and beyond according to Willie.

“We will hold our first Intermediate area board tournament at Christmas and that is sure to go down well as there are many clubs all over the country playing at this level.”

The financial demands for clubs all over this city and county is demanding and the board have decided to help them in their hour of need.

“We have listened to clubs and decided to finance a draw fully where clubs will sell tickets and take 100% of what they sell and surely that’s a great way to encourage members to get behind this venture.”

The Cork Super League championship is another new idea been touted and news of this is expected shortly.

The Board officers for the coming season are Chairman/Secretary-Willie McCarthy; Treasurer-Brian Ginn; PRO-Kevin Ginn; League Administrator-Marita Murphy, Children’s Officer-Stewart Joyce and Registrar John Kelly.

“There is a hard working committee and we will do everything to ensure we have a season of fun enjoyed by all the competing clubs.” There is plenty of grades for clubs to compete at as McCarthy explained.

“We start at under 8, 9 and 10 as non- competitive with under 12, 13, 15, 16 and we are also bringing back the under 17 grade.

“Then we have U18 and 20 plus Division 1, 2 and 3 so you could say there is plenty of basketball to be played for the next eight months.” There was a huge problem in Cork basketball last season in completing the various leagues but McCarthy feels that will remedied for this campaign.

“The one major problem is that we had a major shortage of referees but this season that’s been rectified and everything should go to plan.

“Marita Murphy will be doing the fixtures and the board are adamant that cancelling games will not be tolerated unless clubs have a very good reason.”

The transferring of players from clubs has also been addressed at national level.

“The new rule is that from U14 down players cannot transfer and from U15 to U18 you can have only two transfers to a team.

“Before this clubs could take up to three players per team but now its two players in its entirety in a season as this was brought in to stop clubs stacking their teams that was damaging smaller clubs.”

The usual amount of tournaments will be held that include the famous Billy Kelly U17 tournament but the Cork board are also consistent when it comes to supporting local charities.

“We have a charity tournament in September that raised over 4k last season and we will support the local Meals on Wheels in Gurranabraher plus one other charity.”

Over the summer a Cork under 14 team travelled to Barcelona and McCarthy who was a member of the travelling party spoke of its success.

“The kids were a credit to their families and clubs as they excelled on court defeating Bristol before also getting the better of a team from Finland.

“We were then pitted against a team from Bordeaux in France and after putting up a bold show lost by 16 points before going down also to a side from Santiago.

“We had 15 players in the squad and they all played under coach James McSweeney from Crosshaven ably assisted by Adrian O’Sullivan from Ballincollig.”

The positive note from this venture is that Cork are invited back to the tournament next season as the 2023/2024 season is awaited with bated breath.