Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 10:05

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork hurling championship ramps up as Glen and Courceys bow out

Éamonn Murphy is joined by Denis Hurley and Barry O'Mahony for the third episode of the new podcast, in association with O'Sullivan Bros DIY, on the Cork Club Championships
The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork hurling championship ramps up as Glen and Courceys bow out

The Echo Sport Podcast, available every Tuesday on Echolive.ie/Podcast and all the major platforms.

THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, will keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley and Barry O’Mahony pick their Hurler of the Week and Team of the Week from the second round of the hurling.

Blackrock, Bride Rovers, Newcestown and Barryroe continue to impress, Éire Óg are emerging as PIHC dark horses, Ballygiblin continued their winning streak, Sars and Ballincollig are back on track and Midleton overpowered the Glen. There were brilliant matches across all the grades, from Premier Junior up to Premier Senior.

Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy gear up for the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.
Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy gear up for the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.

There were a host of standout hurlers from on-fire forwards like Ross O'Sullivan, Brian Kelleher and Jamie Coughlan to teak-tough defenders Tommy O'Connell, Eoghan Murphy and Damien Cahalane and midfielders James Dwyer and Daniel Kearney.

Read More

Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out

Glen Rovers were held in the fourth quarter of their crunch clash with the Magpies and crashed out while back-to-back losses for 2022 SAHC runners-up Courcey Rovers saw them suffer an early exit too.

Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we’ll be breaking down the key games, working through the major talking points and previewing the matches you need to catch on the Cork GAA club scene.

Read More

Analysis: How Midleton overcame Conor Lehane's injury to power past Glen Rovers

More in this section

Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out Cork hurling talking points: Injuries cast a shadow as Sars shine and Glen bow out
Bishop Lucy Park plays a very important role in Cork boxing history Echo Boys Boxing club played their part in the legacy of Cork and Olympic boxing
2023 Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show - Sport Ireland Classic Shane Sweetnam wins Sport Ireland Classic on opening day of the Dublin Horse Show
#Hurling#Podcast - EchoEcho Podcast
Cork v Monaghan - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final

All-Ireland Senior Championship winning captains to be honoured at 2023 TG4 All-Ireland finals

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more