The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork hurling championship ramps up as Glen and Courceys bow out

THE Echo Sport Podcast will keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley and Barry O’Mahony pick their Hurler of the Week and Team of the Week from the second round of the hurling.

Blackrock, Bride Rovers, Newcestown and Barryroe continue to impress, Éire Óg are emerging as PIHC dark horses, Ballygiblin continued their winning streak, Sars and Ballincollig are back on track and Midleton overpowered the Glen. There were brilliant matches across all the grades, from Premier Junior up to Premier Senior.

Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy gear up for the Cork Club Championships.

There were a host of standout hurlers from on-fire forwards like Ross O'Sullivan, Brian Kelleher and Jamie Coughlan to teak-tough defenders Tommy O'Connell, Eoghan Murphy and Damien Cahalane and midfielders James Dwyer and Daniel Kearney.

Glen Rovers were held in the fourth quarter of their crunch clash with the Magpies and crashed out while back-to-back losses for 2022 SAHC runners-up Courcey Rovers saw them suffer an early exit too.

