A busy and exciting season of AUL soccer kicks off this weekend for all clubs

WITH the season just two days away from the big kick-off, its time to take a look at the first run of fixtures as we look forward to yet another busy season in the Cork AUL.

And on Friday evening at Leghanamore, it all begins when Greenwood A lock horns with Knocknaheeny Celtic for a battle of the points in Premier A.

Knocknaheeny Celtic are back in football after a very successful number of seasons in the Cork AUL and I am sure, we are going to see them make a big impression in Premier A.

It’s always difficult to make predictions at this early stage, but a win here for either team would be a great start.

On to Saturday now and what a start it will be for both Grattan United and champions Coachford when they come together at the Glebe.

Of course, its very early days, but as everyone knows, these early points are crucial so, a win here for either one would be huge.

I am going for the local derby at St. Aidan’s School when Glenthorn Celtic and Village United clash for their opener.

Both sides were in a re-building process in the off-season so, it will be interesting to see how they figure on Saturday.

Blackpool Celtic captain Willie Matthews will be looking forward to his 20th season with the club. Picture: Barry Peelo.

In Premier A, Waterloo will have a tough opener at home when they take on a Cathedral Celtic side who were very successful last season.

Cathedral have added some more quality to their side so, it is expected that they will make a big impression in Premier A.

On to League 1 now and for Richmond, it will be a trip across the city to take on Blackstone Rovers at the Fairfield.

Blackstone finished as runners-up in League 2 last season while Richmond would have not been happy with their season as they finished second from the bottom in League 1, but this is a new beginning now for both sides and I would expect a close encounter here.

Kilmichael will also take to the road and will face a Blackpool Celtic side that have strengthened since last season so, it will be interesting how both sides make out against each other on Saturday.

Hibs will face a tough opener when they take on a Watergrasshill United side that grabbed so many people’s attention last season and if Hibs can manage a point here at home in Shanbally, it would be a good result.

In League 2, Boscos make the short trip to Cloyne where they will face Churchvilla and I guess, we could see a share of the spoils here.

In League 3, there are three clashes to look forward to.

Rathcormac travels to Kilbrittain for their opener against Kilbrittain Rovers while Boher Celtic welcome Castlebridge Celtic who are another one of the newcomers to the AUL at Boher Park.

Then, another newcomer to the league is Harp United who will have their baptism of fire in the AUL while playing at home in Murphy’s Farm against visitors Strand United B.

So, its on to Sunday now and for me, it will be a trip to Popham’s Field where League 2 champions from last season Shandon Celtic play their first game in League 1 against Rathcoole Rovers.

Shandon will be fancied to open their season with a win.

In Premier action, Springfield and City Wanderers comes together down in Pat O’Brien Park and will be testing their mettle against each other for their first encounter of the season.

In Premier A, Castleview will make the trip to the Inniscarra Community Centre to take on Strand United A and for both sides, it will be good opening test.

Coachford FC will be doing everything in their power to match their Premier title and AOH Cup achievements from last season. Picture: Barry Peelo.

In League 2, Bweeng Celtic and Rylane Celtic will clash for their first set of points at the Rylane Community Park while Parkview travels to Mogeely to face Imogeela.

Finally, League 3 sees Greenwood B and Coachford B face each other for the first time in the new season and I am sure both sides will be gunning for the full points here at Leghanamore.

So, it’s all early days for everyone now and I am sure that from a manager’s point of view, it is a nerve-wrecking moment at the start of a season as you don’t know how quickly your new signings as well as the team itself will settle in from the word go.

Unlike last season where there was no relegation, this season will not present itself with such a luxury so, every point gained now is vital.