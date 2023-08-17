Why are the Cork club championships so entertaining?

AFTER two consecutive weeks of Cork hurling championship action, looking back, we have been treated to some huge upsets, some dominant performances, and some incredible individual scores from a variety of different players.

With big shocks such as the Glen’s first elimination from the group stage since its inception in 2020, as well as Dungourney’s big win over Ballincollig in the Premier Intermediate Championship, it’s easy to overlook why the Cork club championships can be so entertaining.

The new structure has been a phenomenal change, and it has completely transformed the level of entertainment in the club championships across both hurling and football.

With just 12 teams per grade, they’re become far more competitive and there is very little between the sides.

Just take this year’s PSHC. The favourites of St Finbarr’s, Blackrock, Midleton and Sarsfields are all equally in with a shout, possibly Douglas too.

Like many, I expected Glen Rovers to be a side competing in the latter stages of the championship, but the cutthroat group format has had its say, and Richie Kelleher’s men are out after just two games.

The importance of the first game is understood by every team in the county, and a defeat in that fixture will leave any side in a tough spot.

If you lose the first game, you must get a result in the second. In some ways, it has the same significance as a knockout fixture, and the second round is essentially your back door, but even winning that isn’t always enough.

If you lose the first two rounds, you’re in serious trouble, and if you’re The Glen, Courceys or Cloughduv, your campaign is now over with a game to spare. While Cloughduv are not the force they were last season, both Rovers were expected to compete for the title in Premier Senior and Senior A.

Sean Twomey, Courcey Rovers in the Senior A Hurling Championship match of Courcey Rovers v Blarney in Ovens. Picture: Larry Cummins

If you aren’t prepared for the opening round of championship, you simply have no chance, especially at Premier Senior and Senior A across both codes, and Glen Rovers have learned that the hard way.

With the quality of some of the players in that Glen squad, you would be forgiven for expecting them to take it to Blackrock and Midleton. In the opener they were there or thereabouts for much of the game, and even led early in the second half, though once Blackrock kicked into gear, they were simply unstoppable.

Glen Rovers suffered a very similar fate against the Magpies, starting well, and deservedly leading at the interval. Conor Lehane departed at the break with an ankle injury, and the tie certainly looked to have swung Rovers’ way with Midleton losing their captain, but The Glen fell apart again in the second half.

Just like that, their championship season was over.

Senior A is as unpredictable as they come, with the likes of Carrigtwohill, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Na Piarsaigh, Newcestown and Blarney all in with a good chance of earning promotion to the coveted Premier Senior ranks.

Premier Intermediate has hosted some cracking games, like Watergrasshill and Kilworth’s opening day draw, Dungourney’s upset against the Village, as well as Éire Óg’s comebacks against Carrigaline and Valley Rovers.

You will not find an amateur game anywhere in the world that serves up as much entertainment.

The Cork championships stick out in particular, and for good reason.

The change in structure is one of the best things to come out of Cork GAA in recent years. It has amplified the intensity, heightened the skill, and enhanced the entertainment value of the games that we adore.