Ladies' football blitz to hit Passage again

Event goes from strength to strength, 15 years after it was first held
Pictured in 2019 were Passage players Katie Cronin, Kelly Cronin, Danielle Price, Roisín Hanlon, Kerri Daly and Adisson Murphy. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Passage will become the ladies’ football capital of Ireland on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

Over two days, the club will again host their U8 and U10 ladies’ football blitz – the biggest blitz in the country covering these age-groups.

The blitz was first held 15 years ago and has since been going from strength-to-strength, with 194 teams entered this year from various counties around Ireland. As well as a strong contingent from Cork, there will be teams present from Tipperary, Kerry, Waterford, Clare, Limerick, Laois, Kildare, Dublin, Kilkenny, Galway and Mayo. Passage expect approximately 8,000 to attend the blitz and there is a huge effort from the community of Passage West to help out before the event and on the days where the action takes place.

A lot of hard work goes into running this blitz, with preparations starting in March, when clubs around Ireland can enter their teams – this year, all spaces were full within a day and a half, showing the demand for young girls in sport at the moment. The volunteers at Passage West GAA Club start preparing the grounds and administration two weeks beforehand, demonstrating the hard work and dedication it takes for the blitz to go ahead.

On the day of the blitz, all teams have to register by 10am, and the famous parade, which involves all players from each team, starts at 11am, leaving from St Peter’s Community School with participants making their way over to the GAA club. The teams are led by the Carrigaline Pipe Band and is always a great experience for these young players. At the end of the parade, judges come together and pick the most colourful team, who are then presented with the Ken Sutherland Memorial Trophy.

Once the trophy is presented, the action begins at 12 noon. All participants on the day will receive a medal. On the day, McDonald’s Douglas will join Passage to offer face painting free of charge to all who attend, and will have team discounts available for all that call into the restaurant after the blitz. The event’s resident DJ Shane is back again this year and will keep all the kids and adults entertained between the football matches. The Order of Malta will also be there, ensuring everyone has first aid care if needed.

When participants aren’t playing matches, there will be a number of stalls to attend. These include the RNLI, teaching children all about water safety, as well as Childline and a First Aid stand. There will be plenty of food and refreshment stalls, including an ice-cream van, a barbecue stall and one offering tea, coffee and refreshments. Kick Company from Monaghan will also be present, displaying their sports equipment.

All teams will play at least four matches on the day and no scores are taken in the matches as it is a fun blitz for everyone. The fun doesn’t end there for participants, as there will be a disco in the Billy Cotter Pavilion for all of the clubs that are staying over. This is always great fun for everyone.

Passage West GAA Club would like to thank our sponsors for this year’s blitz. These include Rochestown Park Hotel, Carrigaline Court Hotel, The Shamrock Shop, O’Donovan’s Off-License, Passage West Pharmacy, IPH Building and Property Management, PharmaCare Distribution Ltd, Smyths Toys, Barry’s Tea, Sterling Pharmaceutical, Quantum Energy LTD and Marinochem Ireland.

