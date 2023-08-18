Kilkenny-native Tony Forristal wins the annual St Catherine’s AC 5km road race

FOR the third year, the hilly roads around Ballynoe was the venue for the annual St Catherine’s AC 5km road race.

Originally held at nearby Conna, the change of venue has seen an increase in numbers with this year’s total of almost 190 around 60 up on last year.

A juvenile one mile race also added to the occasion which also saw a large turnout.

With both 5km winners from last year - Bernard O’Hanlon and Fiona Santry – not defending, it left the way open for Tony Forristal and Martina Kiely to secure two impressive victories.

Since moving from the Midleton club to the East Cork outfit, Kilkenny-native Forristal has seen continued improvement and this win added to his success over four miles the previous week at Churchtown South.

Darragh Mulcahy of St Finbarr’s was the early leader but Forristal closed the gap to move away for a comfortable six-second win in a time of 15:38.

Jennifer Goggin-Walsh and son MJ pictured at the St Catherine's 5km. Picture: John Walshe

James McCarthy, second to Forristal the week before, took third in 15:56 with Barry Twohig finishing fourth in 16:13, seven seconds ahead of regular winner Mark Walsh.

“I wasn’t expecting to win tonight as it was a very strong field,” admitted Forristal.

“I suppose I’ve had a lot of luck in the races lately but I think it’s all down to consistency, that’s probably the most important thing, keeping the mileage up.”

Women’s winner Martina Kiely has also been in top form in recent weeks and the St Finbarr’s athlete just dipped under 18 minutes when coming home with 16 seconds to spare over Michelle Kenny of Leevale.

International racewalker Kate Veale from West Waterford – who won the national 5km track walk the previous Sunday – took third spot in 18:35.

“The season has been going well enough really, I had a PB over 5km at the John Buckley race and a PB over five miles at Millstreet, so I’m actually delighted with those times,” said Kiely.

“I’ll just try and push on now and get ready for the cross-country season and maybe do the Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon on the way to that. The course tonight was tough but rewarding, so I was delighted I came.”

David Maher, Siobhan Enright, Denise Maher and Barry Collins who took part in the St Catherine's 5km. Picture: John Walshe

A new innovation this year by the promoting club was a team competition for the Dan McCarthy Memorial Cup in honour of the late Ballynoe man who contributed so much to athletics over the years.

Comprising of a mixed team outside the top three finishers, the cup (along with the €300 prize) went to the Leevale trio of Mark Walsh, James Grufferty and Andrea Bickerdike.

Results

Men:

1 T Forristal (East Cork) 15:38; 2 D Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 15:44; 3 J McCarthy (East Cork) 15:56; 4 B Twohig (St Finbarrs, M40) 16:13; 5 M Walsh (Leevale) 16:20; 6 R Borkowski-Hogan (North Cork, MJ) 16:47.

Women

1 M Kiely (St Finbarrs) 17:57; 2 M Kenny (Leevale) 18:13; 3 K Veale (West Waterford) 18:35; 4 S Mulcahy (St Catherines) 19:25; 5 A Bickerdike (Leevale) 19:27; 6 V Spiteri (Midleton, F35) 19:54.