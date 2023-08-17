Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 11:35

Seán Óg Ó hAilpín on Na Piarsaigh’s season so far: 'There is plenty to improve on...'

City side had a big win over Inniscarra after losing to Bride Rovers which means their clash with Killeagh will be a knockout tie
Na Piarsaigh's Evan Sheehan is chased down by Inniscarra's Owen McCarthy, during their Senior AHC clash at Ballincollig. Picture: David Keane.

Dylan O’ Connell

NA Piarsaigh coach Seán Óg Ó hAilpín believes that his players are capable of more, despite their commanding 1-25 to 2-11 victory over Inniscarra in the Co-Op Superstores SAHC in Ballincollig last weekend.

The Northsiders went into the game looking to bounce back from their defeat to Bride Rovers and they had a perfect response, with almost everyone wearing black and amber delivering for the club.

One of their best performers was Cork U20 star Ross O’Sullivan as he scored 0-7 with just one coming from a placed ball.

Eoin Moynihan had the best record out of anyone on the pitch, as his personal tally had 13 points with 11 from frees.

It wasn’t just the forwards and midfield that helped Na Piarsaigh get the win. Gordon Joyce did not stop running as he worked with the backs and the forwards, and this allowed the club to be defensively sound while they created scoring opportunities.

Despite what he saw on the pitch, Ó hAilpín wants more from his players as they go into a season-defining game against Killeagh.

“I’m delighted with the win, I mean there is plenty to improve on after that. I think the score-line flattered us,” he said.

  “I don’t know what the difference was, it was probably a bit closer than the score-line suggested. The important thing for us was to get a win after last week’s loss and we did that. 

We just have to focus now for the next two or three weeks on the Killeagh game. That could be our season on the line, to get to the next stage.

  “But overall there were positive signs during the game. The most pleasing thing is that we took more of our scoring chances this week whereas last week we didn’t."

Forever the perfectionist, Ó hAilpín was firmly focused on the two late goals that Padraig Holland scored for Inniscarra.

The first came from a scramble inside the square, and that allowed room for the ball to be tapped in from close range.

Then a 21-yard-free was awarded to Inniscarra and Holland fired into the opposite corner to raise his second green flag.

"From a coaching point of view, I would be critical of how they were left in. They were very defendable,” reflected Ó hAilpín, a multiple All-Star defender in Rebel red.

"They were very defendable shots. We will have to look at that and try and rectify it on the training ground.

"I don’t know how the Bride Rovers and Killeagh game is going but it could come down to point difference and I’m just hoping that those two late goes don’t come back and bite us.”

Na Piarsaigh's Seán Óg in action against Sars in 2014 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Des Barry.
Na Piarsaigh dropped down from the Premier Senior ranks last year and were considered strong candidates for promotion before a sliotar was thrown in this season. 

Bride Rovers, Carrigtwohill and Newcestown have both won their opening games though, while Blarney are hoping to welcome Mark Coleman back from injury next month, though last year's runners-up Courcey Rovers are out.

Cork GAA#Hurling
<p> Conor Morley, Midleton breaking past Sean Bracken, Sarsfields during their Premier 1 Minor Hurling Championship match at Midleton, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan.</p>

P1 MHC: Midleton hang on to win despite late Sars surge in thriller

READ NOW

