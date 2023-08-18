John Horgan: Time for the hurling clubs to sit back, take stock and re-assess before the final round in two weeks time

A TIME to reflect and to reset.

With a break now for a few weeks in the hurling championship across the various grades, that's what clubs who remain in contention to progress to the knockout stage will be doing.

For some, of course, that road to progress will not be embarked upon as they are no longer in a position to extend their championship season.

Their only priority now is to avoid sinking into the deep waters of relegation, thus losing their status and dropping down a grade which would be a massive blow.

Since the new format was introduced a couple of years ago the positives have far outweighed any negatives that might exist among supporters and for the most part it has been a great success.

The only downside of it might be that having waited so long for it to begin is that it can be over all too quickly, just a week for the clubs that lose their opening two games.

Glen Rovers are one of the clubs that now find themselves in that position, losing to Blackrock and Midleton in the short space of seven days has put them out of the equation.

For a club that has been so prominent in the competition in the past number of years since they broke through again in 2015 and retained the title a year later, that is hard to take.

In their group, aptly named the group of death, they found themselves pitted against two more of the clubs who were fancied at the outset and three into two does not fit so one big gun was going to be silenced before the business end of the campaign began.

And it's the Glen who will now be on the outside looking on as the battle for the big prize intensifies.

In any group format the opening game is of paramount importance and if you come up short you are immediately on the back foot, particularly in the group that they featured in.

And when your next opponent is another leading contender, that game becomes do or die.

Midleton's Eoin Moloney wins possession under pressure from Glen Rovers' Mark Dooley, during their Premier SHC clash at Carrigtwohill.

So it's the Rockies and Midleton who now move on to the knockout stage of the championship and nobody cannot have any complaints on that score.

Both have been very impressive and the early learnings from their games suggests that they are very genuine title contenders.

Of course, both have been top of the pile in recent years and contain a lot of players well versed on what's required to win a county.

When you have forwards like Conor Lehane, Luke O'Farrell and Cormac Beausang for Midleton and Tadgh Deasy, Robbie Cotter and Michael O'Halloran among others for the Rockies, you have a very strong starting off points.

There is a fine blend in both camps as well, a strong mix of vast experience and youthful exhuberence and while the season might still be the infancy stage, the Church Road outfit and the Magpies are putting down significant markers.

Bishopstown did not test either and are a long way off the pace in the group but both went about their business in a very efficient manner against them.

Sarsfields response to their rather surprising draw with Kanturk in their opener was hugely positive and their subsequent win over the champions, the 'Barrs was the perfect response.

Their hurling on the night in Pairc Ui Chaoimh was crisp and intelligent and some of the scores that were executed were superb efforts.

There was a greater intensity too in their play from the previous week and the 'Barrs, despite a big scoring return, were second best to a side that is now very much reinvented.

Douglas too must be given credit for their two victories against Erin's Own and Fr O'Neill's which ensures their progress to the next stage and whilst they might be a bit outside the leading title contenders at this stage, they are right where they want to be and with the likelihood that Eoin Cadogan and Mark O'Connor will be back in the equation the next day nobody will take them lightly.

There's a lot of experience in this team but making the big breakthrough has been beyond them.

Trying to win a title for the first time is a huge task for any club and there's always a psychological barrier to be overcome.

And if you are going to succeed in that quest you need at least two or three very good scoring forwards and in Alan Cadogan and Shane Kingston, Douglas have two of the best around in this championship.

It's been a case of s far, so good for them up to now but as things progress we'll be better positioned to look at their overall prospects.

The 'Barrs are under a bit of pressure now after their loss to Sars and they will have to exhibit their champions qualities when they face off with Kanturk in their final group game.

The fare on offer so far has been very good in some instances, middle of the road in others and far too lopsided in a few games.

But in the group format the prssure to emerge is great and will be even greater for some entering the final day.

In the past you might have one or two clubs well ahead of the rest of the pack and likely to end up as champions.

But the playing field is much leveller now with up to four, five maybe even more in the hunt.

However, from what we have seen from the opening two games the smarter money has to be on the Rockies, Sars, Midleton and still the 'Barrs although they still have work to do and the absence of Ben O'Connor is being felt in Togher.

There will be a colleges/divisional presence too to contend with and whoever that is, if their house is in order as it was with Imokilly in their three-in-a-row triumphs, they will come very much into the conversation.

The dual player factor could be problematic for some clubs and for those that don't have to worry about that it is a plus.

Whatever transpires, it is a championship that still retains huge interest and since the group format was introduced, supporters have a lot more to talk about.