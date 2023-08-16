Anna Caplice on the magic of Australia's World Cup run as they face England

AFTER the excitement and elation of last Saturday’s penalty shootout in the World Cup quarter-final against France, Australia have spent their time recovering, recuperating and preparing for the first semi-final.

Head coach Tony Gustavsson also made sure his players soaked up the atmosphere and were able to enjoy the celebrations as part of their recovery. After all, if you can’t enjoy the moment while it’s still present, when can you? Especially on home soil.

Australia's Sam Kerr and head coach Tony Gustavsson. Picture: AP Photo/Rick Rycroft

Hosting the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has proven to be a good idea so far, for many reasons. Firstly, with so many expats living and working in that part of the world, it drew in huge crowds from even the farthest away countries. Travelling support has been well bolstered by immigrant fans who are already down under and looking for a fantastic excuse to connect with fellow patriots, wave their flag and feel a sense of home that they might be missing and can often feel so far away on that side of the world.

Secondly, the visibility of women’s sport in Australia is amongst the best I have ever seen.

Having spent a number of months living and playing rugby in Sydney, I was impressed time and time again by the marketing and publicity of women’s sport everywhere. In the Happy Meals there were collector’s cards of the best AFL players, men and women. On the bus stops and billboards, there were as many sportswomen as there were sportsmen. Fantasy rugby league participants can combine both male and female players on their squad to achieve maximum points.

One evening we went to watch the infamous State of Origin championship where New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons battle it out in what is always a very heated derby clash. The women’s version was only in its infancy but I couldn’t get over the crowd.

Thousands of people on a cold winter’s night marching up to North Sydney Oval. Wearing hats and jerseys, buying scarves from street vendors, spilling from nearby pubs onto the street, boys, girls, families, groups of friends, blokes drinking beer. The type of rugby crowd you would find at any match. When the anthem was blasted out I had never heard anything like it at a women’s game and it brought a tear to my eye.

DOMINATED

I used to walk into the Nike store on Pitt Street in downtown Sydney often, just to look at the Matildas' display. Only female mannequins, only Matildas’ merchandise dominated the entrance to the massive multi-story shop. With neither the intention to buy nor the finances to do so I used to just go in, stand there and stare in awe at it all, wishing it was the norm for sport everywhere.

I wasn’t so surprised then when I read a tweet from an Aussie pizza delivery guy that said on Saturday last, during the Matildas' quarter-final match, every single TV they saw through windows and doors while delivering pizzas had the match on. Someone commented underneath to say that the tracker on their delivery driver stopped for the full duration of the penalty shootout and then started moving again once the result was decided.

Some more interesting content from Australian fans was a video of a flight bound for Australia that surfaced after the win.

With the luxury of live TV now on board, many long-haul flight passengers were able to tune into the quarter-final from the skies. Apart from the hum of engines ringing through the cabin, you may have been able to hear a pin drop as Cortnee Vine lined up for what would be the eventual decisive penalty kick. The cabin erupted with cheers as the ball hit the back of the net.

The unsuspecting air hostess got an awful fright.

If you’ve happened to see this video already you may have found it quite moving and maybe even tear-jerking like I did. Again, wishing that this was always the norm for sport. You may have also noticed the one lone screen in the middle of the flurry of yellow that was watching Lord Of The Rings. I found it quite funny, as did many others who commented on the video sharing their amusement at the one fantasy fiction fan who seemed unphased at the commotion going on around him.

What I didn’t see was him turning around to yell “no one cares” when so many others were enjoying the moment. Likewise, I didn’t see any soccer fans triggered by his difference in taste and attacking him with comments like “no one watches Lord of The Rings” or laughing down at him.

Australia take on England today in the World Cup semi-final at 11am.